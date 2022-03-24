Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirm relationship, have quietly dated ‘for a while’

Peyton List and her Cobra Kai co-star Jacob Bertrand confirmed their relationship after keeping it under wraps. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Cobra Kai co-stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand don’t have to hide their romance any longer after confirming they’re officially an item.

Rumors have been swirling that Peyton and Jacob were a couple, and now they’ve confirmed that they’ve actually been dating for a while.

The couple ran into TMZ at LAX on March 22, where they answered questions from a rep for the outlet as they separately carted their luggage.

Cobra Kai stars Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand confirm they’re a couple

When the rep told Peyton that Jacob told him they were in a relationship, she didn’t try to play coy. “Yeah,” she confirmed, along with a head nod.

Peyton agreed that dating a co-worker can be difficult: “I guess so, yeah, and like think about the consequences later, you know?”

Later, the rep caught up with Jacob and got his take on his relationship with Peyton.

'Cobra Kai' Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Confirm They Are Dating | TMZ

Watch this video on YouTube

Peyton and Jacob have been ‘dating for a while’

“Well, you caught me, bro,” Jacob said with a laugh. “Yeah, we’ve been dating for a while.”

Jacob revealed that he has never dated anyone he’s worked with, calling dating Peyton “trial by fire.”

The 22-year-old actor joked that if he and Peyton were to break up, he would continue to film Cobra Kai, leaving Peyton to leave the show. “I’ve been here longer, and I got a cool hairstyle,” he quipped.

The couple first met when Jacob was just 15 years old. He was friends with Peyton’s brother before they dated and explained how it was awkward to admit to his friend that he had a crush on his sister. They hung out a few times off-set, and the rest is history.

Peyton’s character, Tory Nichols, was introduced during Season 2 as part of the Cobra Kai dojo. Jacob’s character, Hawk, was introduced early on in the series (while he was still known as Eli Moskowitz), but before viewers knew him as the intimidating character Hawk, named for what would become his signature hairstyle choice, a red mohawk.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai ended with an All Valley Karate Tournament that saw Tory (Peyton List) have a big moment against her opponent, Sam (Mary Mouser). Fans of the series are looking forward to Season 5 of Cobra Kai, slated to premiere later this year.

Seasons 1 – 4 of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to be released later in 2022.