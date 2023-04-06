Claudia Vergara showed that perfection runs in the family as the niece of Sofia Vergara basked underneath the sun for a beach moment.

The 30-year-old beauty took to social media and started the week on the right foot, heading to the beach and snapping pictures along the way.

The share, posted with Claudia’s 317,000 followers, saw the television host posing on a white Adirondack chair.

Claudia represented a brand from her native Colombia, tagging the swimsuit line in the post.

The three-part carousel was the perfect way for Claudia to update fans while earning some money.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The content also allowed non-Colombian fans to appreciate the artistry of a sustainable, South American brand.

Claudia Vergara promotes Applod Swim

Claudia rocked an Applod bikini throughout the post, showing love for the sustainable yet stylish bikini company made in Colombia. Applod’s mission involves creating eco-friendly yet fashionable products for worldly women who care about the planet.

As for Claudia, the first image showed her posing on the beach, winking at the camera with a smile.

The second shot saw Claudia extending her leg and lounging with sunglasses protecting her face from UV rays.

The final picture featured a close-up of Claudia’s stylish swimwear.

Claudia donned the Applod Bra Draped Limonada Top with a tie back, a built-in bikini bra, and adjustable straps. The garment, created from sustainable resources, featured horizontal green, white, and yellow stripes. Claudia paired the top with the Applod Obsession Limonada Bottom, with ruched fabric on the hips and breathable materials.

Fans may purchase the top for $60 and the bottoms for $55 on the Applod site.

The South American native let the pictures do the talking, choosing emojis for her caption.

It appears Claudia has certainly found her niche in the influencing world.

As a fresh face with a famous family member, Claudia has received a lot of attention from companies seeking a representative.

Claudia Vergara promotes Teami

One such brand included Teami, a company that manufactures tea with trendy superfoods like Hawthorn Berry Extract, Matcha, and Rhubarb as ingredients. Claudia has shown a passion for fitness and wellness. Therefore, she easily fit into a Teami campaign, shared on her Instagram.

The 30-year-old posted a picture with a Teami Skinny Tea Blend in hand, revealing the product’s perks in a caption accompanying the post.

The Colombia native definitely made a good case for purchasing the Teami tea, with glowing skin and an undeniable youth.

Claudia’s caption began, “Currently detoxing my life away with @teamiblends I love love love my coffee, the morning ‘skinny’ blend though has honestly been a good replacement, and I haven’t needed the extra caffeine. My body feels so refreshed, like a good juice cleanse does for me! Detoxing is so popular but I wanted to give you guys the low-down on it, let me know if you have questions!”

The model also provided followers with a 15 percent off discount, sweetening the post for many.

Fans can purchase Teami at participating Target, Ulta Beauty, Whole Foods, and CVS stores.