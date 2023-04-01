One of the secrets to looking good is feeling good, and Claudia Vergara has something that could help with that goal.

Sofia Vergara’s niece took to social media to share one of her favorite fragrances as she lounged by the pool.

The 30-year-old beauty has made quite a name for herself as an influencer, and it’s easy to see why.

Claudia has curated a unique Instagram aesthetic, with rose gold and bronze coloring featured prominently throughout her shares.

Another characteristic in Claudia’s content is the sun — the Colombian native spends lots of time soaking it up.

Claudia’s latest share was no exception, with the model spritzing herself with a new fragrance.

Claudia Vergara promotes Sol de Janeiro

Taking to her Instagram, Claudia shared a video as she promoted Sol de Janeiro, a New York-based brand founded in 2015. Sol de Janeiro has hair, skin, and body products, with fragrances based on different locations.

As for Claudia, it seems that she chose her favorite scent.

Her video began with a mirror shot as she spritzed herself with the perfume.

Next, Claudia posed by the pool, wearing a white bikini top and floral sarong. As Claudia soaked up the sun, she added some Sol de Janeiro with a pink bottle.

Claudia used the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor Perfume Mist, which retails for $38. The Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 scent, inspired by 1968, features Brazilian Jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and sheer vanilla.

In a caption accompanying the share, Claudia praised the fragrance and said it brought back positive memories.

Claudia’s caption read, “Obsessed with the Cheirosa ’68 scent from @soldejaneiro! Every time I wear it, it takes me back to lying by the pool on a nice warm sunny day👙. Do you have a favorite from #SoldeJaneiro? #soldejaneiropartner.”

When she isn’t promoting products, Claudia hits red carpets and talks about her fashion favorites.

Claudia Vergara talks about fashion favorites

Claudia has a lot in common with her aunt, Sofia Vergara.

The ladies are famous faces with beautiful looks. The Vergara women also love getting glammed up for a night on the town.

Us Weekly caught up with Claudia at a Levi’s Haus Miami pop-up event, and Claudia wasn’t shy about speaking her mind.

Claudia discussed her beauty favorites, revealing that earrings were her staple accessory.

She explained, “My favorite type of accessories are earrings. I go all out on the earrings and it’s super fun.”

But Claudia doesn’t end with the earrings.

She continued, “I also love all the heels — the higher the better! Purses will also last you a lifetime, so they are good investment pieces.”