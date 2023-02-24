Sofia Vergara‘s niece, Claudia Vergara, proved gorgeous looks run in the family as the Colombian beauty soaked up the sun in her native country.

While having the Modern Family actress as an aunt likely didn’t hurt, Claudia has achieved success in her own right.

The beautiful woman has worked as an actress, model, and television presenter. Additionally, she has teamed up with some brands, trying her hand at influencing.

These gigs have helped Claudia amass 319,000 Instagram followers as she lives her life and looks gorgeous.

For a recent share, Claudia soaked up the sun in paradise with blue skies, clear water, and white sand.

She posted a four-part Instagram carousel while she struck a few poses and enjoyed a blessed life with a tropical background creating a postcard-like atmosphere.

Claudia Vergara soaks up the sun in Colombia

The first picture showed Claudia overlooking the ocean with a colorful bikini and her back to the camera.

Claudia’s vibrant bikini featured blue, yellow, orange, and green colors. She carried a sarong, with part of the garment wrapped around her hips and the rest blowing in the wind.

Her silhouette created a beautiful visual against the white sandy beach. Claudia’s light brown hair was in a low bun, with gold hoops, earrings, and bronzed skin.

The second shot featured Claudia facing the camera, showing a better look at her stylish bikini. She closed her eyes and placed one hand behind her bun, wearing blue sunglasses with gold rims.

The following picture saw the beauty smiling and adjusting her sarong, looking like a top model, while soaking up the sun.

Finally, Claudia closed out the carousel with a picture featuring her prancing around in the ocean.

Unsurprisingly, Claudia spends a lot of time wearing bikinis. But she also has a love for denim.

Claudia Vergara promotes Levi’s

In 2019, Claudia spoke with Us Weekly at a pop-up for Levi’s Haus Miami.

During the interview, the model talked about fashion and even shared the advice she got from her famous aunt, Sofia Vergara.

The 30-year-old revealed, “I suffer to find jeans all the time, and Levi’s are perfect. They have so many options, and the fit is always amazing. No matter what the model is, the fit is always great, which I love.”

And while Claudia seemed pleased with options from Levi’s jeans, her famous aunt also has a thriving fashion line at Walmart, Sofia Jeans.

Claudia continued, “We share clothes all the time, all the time. Anything from the waist down, for sure.”

Claudia revealed that Sofia offered some wise fashion advice saying, “She is always like, ‘Just wear whatever you want and don’t follow just what’s on trend. It needs to look good on you.’”

Whether in Levi’s or Sofia Jeans, Claudia keeps things stylish.