Claudia Sulewski in tight vintage Chanel

Claudia Sulewski poses for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Claudia Sulewski looks amazing in vintage Chanel.

The American YouTuber attended Netflix’s Do Revenge premiere, and she looked gorgeous walking down the red carpet.

Other people that attended the premiere were the stars of the movie, Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes, as well as Paris Berelc and Sophie Turner.

Sulewski wore a black vintage Chanel dress with a deep v-neck, and the edges of it were detailed in white.

She added a fun twist to this look by adding pink details.

Accessorizing the dress was a silver belt with many charms, including a pink Chanel logo and some violet flowers.

Claudia Sulewski stuns in Chanel for the Do Revenge premiere

She added some long and thin diamond earrings, and carried a black vinyl Channel clutch.

For makeup, she went all in with a fun, bright hot pink eyeshadow and a soft cherry color on her lips.

Her hair was styled in a slick high bun, with some front pieces framing her face.

To finish off this look, she kept on going that pink moment a little more with some pink-heeled sandals.

Who is Claudia Sulewski?

The 26-year-old YouTuber is also an actress, host, and model who moved to Los Angeles, California, in 2014.

She started creating content in 2009 when she was 13 years old when Teen Vogue hired her to host red carpet interviews to later publish on their YouTube account. She now has 2.5 million followers on her self-named channel and 2.1 million on her Instagram account. Sulewski usually posts vlogs, Q&As, and clothing hauls.

In 2018, she began dating Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, which only put her more in the spotlight. The couple is still happily together four years later, and they even bought a house together in Los Feliz. Sulewski and O’Connell often attend red carpets together and post cute couple pictures on social media. The YouTuber even posts once in a while with Grammy award winner Billie Eilish.

Sulewski also filmed, directed, and edited the music video for her boyfriend’s song, Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, which was filmed on an iPhone and a Handycam in Paris, France. What a supportive girlfriend!

Now, she is digging into the acting world. She had previously appeared in a series called The Commute and in Marvel’s Runaways episode. However, she recently made her film debut in I Love My Dad, co-starring James Morosini, and Patton Oswalt.