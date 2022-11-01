Claudia Sulewski dresses up as Barbie in pink leggings for Halloween

Claudia Sulewski looks beautiful in natural makeup and perfect brows for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

YouTuber Claudia Sulewski wore the perfect Halloween costume with her longtime boyfriend Finneas.

Halloween is a time to transform yourself completely, and celebrities and influencers always give their fans great ideas and inspiration, which was the case with this couple.

And if you thought the perfect couple’s costume didn’t exist, you may have been wrong.

Claudia looked incredible while channeling her inner Barbie. She wore a colorful spandex bodysuit on top of hot pink workout tights and finished it off by rocking an off-the-shoulder, almost sheer white T-shirt with the Barbie logo across her chest that she tied in a knot at the center.

But what really brought this whole look together was her accessories and hairstyle.

She opted for some yellow lightning bolt earrings to add even more color to her already-bright ensemble. She also wore yellow and pink scrunchies on her wrist and adorned her black manicure with an aquamarine ring.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas wow in Barbie-themed costumes for Halloween

For her hair, she curled it and styled it in a half-up-half-down manner with a part down the middle.

As for makeup, Claudia did a fantastic job of wearing a vibrant pink graphic liner with a sharp wing and fake lashes on her eyes. She also put on a beautiful shade of pink lipstick and topped it with some gloss.

Finneas on the other hand put on a colorful jacket and matching sweatpants and topped it off with a baseball cap.

The YouTuber shared a couple of pictures of their fun costumes on her Instagram and captioned the post, “life in plastic 🪩 it’s fantastic.”

Claudia Sulewski shares her skincare secrets

The 26-year-old social media personality started her YouTube channel back in 2010 with the name BeyondBeautyStar.

She has since changed the name to a self-titled channel and its following has grown a lot since the start. Now she has almost 2.5 million subscribers and she regularly posts vlogs, try-on hauls, and Q&As.

Not so long ago, Claudia shared her skincare secrets in a video posted on her channel. She showed her morning routine, as well as her night routine. Among the products that she used to keep her skin glowing and acne-free were an ice roller, eye cream, a vitamin c serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

Watch the full video of Claudia filming her day and talking about skincare on her YouTube channel.