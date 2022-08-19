Claudia Schiffer strikes a pose in a little black bikini￼

Claudia Schiffer proves she’s still got it in a skimpy black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FeatureFlash

Claudia Schiffer is one of the world’s most famous supermodels and despite her rise to fame in the 90s, the German model is proving once again that she’s still got it.

In her latest photo, the 5-foot-11-inch tall model looked absolutely statuesque as she posed on the end of a pier in a tiny black bikini.

She wore a pair of silver platform heels and accessorized the skimpy bikini with a belt around her midsection.

With the sun shining brightly behind her, Claudia’s features were mostly obscured in shadow, making for an artsy effect for the picture.

Standing tall with one hip jutted out a bit to show off her curves, Claudia raised both of her long and lean arms up toward the sun.

The amazing backdrop of fog and blue water accentuated Claudia’s model figure, making the photo even more dramatic.

Claudia Schiffer shows off toned abs in a floral bikini

At 51 years old, Claudia Schiffer is no stranger to a teeny bikini and she often shares photos of herself wearing them.

Back in June, she took to Instagram to wow her 1.7 million followers again, showing off her incredible abs in a gorgeous floral bikini.

In the stunning photo, Claudia showed off her famous figure but covered up her bikini bottoms with a wrap that was tied low on her hips, showing off her entire swatch of flat belly and abs, proving that she can still strut the runways just like she did back in her 20s.

Claudia has traveled the world

As one of the world’s most famous supermodels, Claudia Schiffer has traveled the world and walked runways in more countries than most people will ever even visit.

And while she’s already been nearly everywhere, the blonde bombshell is still making her way around the world, this time enjoying her leisure time and sharing her adventures with her fans.

Over the past month, Claudia traveled to Greece and Croatia to enjoy their incredible summer weather. She also enjoyed some time in Paris, sharing pictures and videos of herself shopping, taking in the sights, and even enjoying a beautiful boat ride that showed off the breathtaking coastline in Amalfi, Italy.

Claudia and her husband, Matthew Vaughn, currently call the UK home and famously live in a Tudor mansion in Suffolk, though they own several other homes in the region.