Claudia Schiffer stuns at Eddie The Eagle premiere red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Claudia Schiffer just released a photo collage full of four amazing looks.

In the first picture, the model wore dark denim overalls with a white graphic tee underneath.

The second look is a one-shoulder velvet black dress with a bejeweled belt wrapped around her waist.

Getting her hair done by iconic hairstylist Earl Simms, she rocked a miniskirt and striped sweater for the third photo.

Last but not least, the model went confident and bold in nothing but a white robe.

From her bikini photoshoots to wearing unbuttoned shirts, Claudia has proven that she will always be a fashionista.

Claudia Schiffer’s rocker-chic look

Claudia recently celebrated the anniversary of her self-titled book, which she released back in 2017. She attended a book signing and went full rocker-girl.

The model took a few photos of the event and captioned it, “Happy 5th birthday to my ‘Claudia Schiffer’ book with @rizzolibooks! A personal collection of some of my favourite fashion moments.”

She wore a black leather jacket with a pair of mid-rise blue denim jeans. She complimented the look with her signature middle part, a black top under her jacket, and a gold bracelet.

This isn’t Claudia’s only book. In January, the model released a new book titled Captivate! Fashion Photography From The 90s. The book is a highlighted collection of some of the best photography Claudia recognizes from the 1990s.

Claudia Schiffer’s fashion evolution

Since first starting her modeling career at just 17 years old, Claudia’s style has changed drastically over her past 30 years in the spotlight. From the 70s bold colors to the 90s street fashion, the model has worn it all.

Now that Y2K fashion is back in style, Claudia reminisced about her teenage outfits that have come back full circle in fashion.

In an interview with Another Magazine, she said that her old clothing consisted of, “Stone wash high-waisted jeans from Chipie, oversized sweatshirts from Fiorucci, blue eye shadow and lots of hairspray. Now I’d describe my personal style as instinctive. My everyday ‘uniform’ tends to be denim coupled with cashmere jumpers and blouses with great accessories. I love outfits that feel effortless, but that can take me from the school run to meetings and onto dinner with friends.”

Nearly four decades into her career, Claudia is far from retiring and still collaborates with the biggest designers. She is also pursuing philanthropy work by working with the popular organization UNICEF.