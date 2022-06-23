Claudia Schiffer, 51, shows legs and abs in a floral bikini relaxing on a beach

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer at The Metropolitan Opera’s premiere of Le Comte Ory in 2011. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Fernando-Leon

Claudia Schiffer shows off her ageless glow in a floral bikini during a beach vacation.

In a series of beautiful photos, the supermodel put on a full-leg display somehow managing to maintain her catwalk figure for over three decades.

She rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the world’s most recognizable models, and the 51-year-old model continues to work in the fashion industry.

Claudia Schiffer flaunts natural beauty in a bikini snap

Claudia Schiffer says she is “out of the office” in a series of sizzling photos on her Instagram account.

The German model showed off her youthful-looking skin in a floral bikini with a stunning beach with white sand for a backdrop.

She posed for the photo looking at some seashells with her toned abs on display.

The model wrapped a towel around her hips and rocked designer sunshades, a necklace, and had her hair pinned back with a classic ponytail.

In the second photo, Claudia flashes a smile and her toned legs as she relaxes on the warm sand.

She shared another IG post from the vacation spot in a different bikini.

The German model has made a home in England, United Kingdom. She is married to British film director Matthew Vaughn and they maintain a countryside home in Suffolk.

The couple share three children: son Caspar Matthew de Vere and daughters Clementine Poppy and Cosima Violet.

She recently attended the Cannes Film Festival last month in an elegant black dress.

Claudia Schiffer explains why she embraces aging

Claudia Schiffer opened up about embracing her age in an interview with Country & Townhouse magazine.

When asked what age meant to her and she gave the following response.

“I think age should be celebrated and revered. There’s a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays, and I feel the same way about getting older each year. I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life. I don’t try to look or feel younger, I embrace now.”

She was also asked about how her age influences her choices.

“I have always enjoyed getting older as it comes with more confidence and I hugely appreciate the position I’m in now. I’m very lucky to love what I do and to be able to pick and choose my projects,” she said, continuing:

“I’m also enjoying the different avenues my career has taken including roles where I am designing or curating collections.”

In the same interview, she revealed her skincare routine includes using an exfoliator, mixing her moisturizing cream with different oils, eye cream, a face serum, and nourishing mask in the evening.