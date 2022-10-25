Claudia Romani took to the beach in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @claudia_romani/Instagram

Claudia Romani stunned in a tiny pink bikini as she soaked up the sun on an early Halloween beach trip.

The model and reality TV star has a perfect physique and loves to pose in revealing outfits.

She looked gorgeous in this sizzling shot which really showed off her curves on a sensationally sunny day.

She relaxed on sparkling white sands with a cloudless blue sky in the background that had her breaking into a broad smile.

Her string two-piece was fastened with gold clasps and showcased her deep tan and stunning figure with its plunging neckline.

Claudia accessorized the sensational outfit with a black bracelet, shades, and silver rings.

Claudia enjoys a beach day in Miami. Pic credit: Backgrid

Claudia Romani is soccer crazy

Claudia loves soccer and has dated legendary Italian defender Flippo Inzaghi.

She is also a qualified referee for Italy’s Seria A and Seria B leagues.

The beauty says the real attraction for her in that gig is being able to boss the stars around on the pitch.

The Mirror reported that she said: “Running around on the pitch with all those players and calling the shots is just an irresistible opportunity.”

Claudia is a fan of seven-time European Cup winners AC Milan and sparked accusations of bias after posing in the club’s strips for a racy shoot. Stunning snaps saw her sizzle in just an AC Milan top and bikini bottoms while showing off her skills with a football.

Claudia Romani’s animal rights activism

Claudia shuns meat and last year posed for Basic Vegan in a sizzling photoshoot on Miami beach. She is also against wearing real leather and has aired her thoughts on the matter in the past.

The Sun reported how Claudia had posted on Instagram after taking part in an Escape Room puzzle. In one post which showed her posing behind bars, she wrote, “All the leather on me will always be #fauxleather #crueltyfree.”

She is one of many celebrities who have showcased their animal rights credentials.

