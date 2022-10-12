Claire Foy stuns braless in plunging red dress and matching stilettos

Claire Foy attended an event for her new film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia.

Claire Foy looked amazing this week as she stepped out for the premiere of her new film, Women Talking.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted leaving her hotel for the red carpet, which she matched in a scarlet dress and coordinating stilettos in New York City.

The unusual gown, which featured cut-out bow detailing on the sides, reached Claire’s ankles and was designed by the fashion house Valentino.

Claire classily accessorized the simple look with a metallic silver ball handbag while matching her nails and lips to her dress.

The Crown star was joined at the event by her co-stars, including Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy.

Posing with an arm around Claire, Rooney looked incredible in a form-fitting black dress, which ruffled at her knees.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress, 37, kept her styling elegant by adding a pair of pointed black heels, placing her hair in a slicked back bun, and wearing natural make-up.

Claire looked amazing in a red Valentino dress on the way to an event. Pic credit: SplashNews.com.

What is Women Talking about?

Women Talking, which also stars Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw, is set for release on December 2.

The film will see “women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults.”

Set in 2010, it is based on the bestselling novel by Miriam Toews and directed by Sarah Polley, who said the book had left her “bewilderingly hopeful.”

She added in her director’s statement, “I imagined this film in the realm of a fable…I wanted to feel in every frame the endless potential and possibility contained in a conversation about how to remake a broken world.”

Claire Foy honored to play Queen Elizabeth in The Crown

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last month, Claire gave some thoughts on playing the monarch during the first two seasons of the hit Netflix show.

“I’m very honored to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story,” she told BBC News while promoting her new film at the Toronto Film Festival. “My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really.”

Claire continued, “I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people, and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.”

Olivia Coleman, who won an Oscar in 2018 for her portrayal of Anne, Queen of Great Britain, in the black comedy period film The Favorite, took over the helm for Seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton will star on our screens as the late Queen for the last two installments.