Claire Danes slips into a tiny string bikini for beach day in Malibu

Claire Danes smiling at the Screen Actor Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Claire Danes enjoyed the beach in Malibu putting her stunning natural physique on display in a bikini.

The 43-year-old actress has kept a low profile since starring in the hit series Homeland for nearly a decade.

Her portrayal of the lead character earned her numerous awards including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Drama.

Danes played Carrie Mathison — a bipolar CIA officer and earned high praise for her skillful portrayal of the mental illness.

Recently, the actor starred in The Essex Serpent after it was announced last year that she was replacing Keira Knightley in the lead role.

Danes starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in the series which premiered on Apple TV+ in May.

Claire Danes rocks a pixie blond haircut for a beach day

Claire Danes looked athletic and lean as she enjoyed a beach day in Malibu.

In the photos, the actress opted for a white feather-print string bikini top with a matching low-rise bottom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She had her blonde hair in a pixie cut and rocked dark sunglasses as she appeared to enjoy the weather.

Claire Danes, 43, shows off her fit figure as she enjoys a beach day in Malibu https://t.co/PlcvbVUvXt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 5, 2022

From 2011 to 2020, she starred as Carrie Mathison in Homeland. She was reportedly earning up to $450,000 per episode which made her one of the highest-paid actors on TV.

Claire Danes Goes to the Beach in Malibu, Plus Mariska Hargitay, Paris Hilton and More https://t.co/6UYugPhLdh — People (@people) August 5, 2022

Earlier this year, it was announced that Claire Danes is set to star in the FX series, Fleishman is in Trouble, alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, according to Deadline.

The series, which is created by Brodesser-Akner, follows Toby Fleishman, played by Eisenberg, who joins dating apps for the first time and experiences success with the ladies.

However, as he begins to dive into his sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel played by Danes, leaves him with their kids.

How Claire Danes kept working out while pregnant

After welcoming her second son with her husband Hugh Dancy on August 27, 2018, she was photographed days later sporting a flat stomach.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Danes revealed her dedication to working out, including during her pregnancy.

“Generally, I run, but I couldn’t do it when I was pregnant, and I was introduced to SoulCycle, Barre, and then The Class By Taryn Toomey, she revealed, continuing:

“Initially, I was a little hesitant about the ‘clubbyness’ of it, but it is nice to be in a group and to exercise with others as part of a community. Endorphins are released when you move and when you’re social. So, when you combine the two, the result is quite potent.