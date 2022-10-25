Actress and pro wrestler CJ Perry attends the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

CJ Perry, also known as Lana while with WWE, wowed fans with the stunning transformation video she shared on her social media as she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The 37-year-old professional wrestler, actress, and reality TV star hopped on a popular viral video trend featuring individuals wearing one outfit and magically changing into another after a quick move, such as a somersault onto the bed.

For CJ’s transformation, she started off wearing a baggy blue sweatshirt with matching pants as Armani White’s popular song Billie Eilish played in the clip.

Her long brunette locks were flowing, giving her a different look than her previous WWE Days when she was blonde and working alongside her husband, Rusev, real name Miroslav Barnyashev.

She pulled her top overhead in the trendy transformation clip, revealing a light blue bra. She somersaulted onto the bed with her blue top still on her arms.

CJ ended up seated on the bed close to the camera, then wearing a stunning white bra, skimpy panties, and noticeable angel wings, just like Victoria’s Secret Angels.

To close out her video, she blew a kiss to the viewers. Her caption seemed to indicate she’s a “Victoria’s Secret Angel Mom.”

Based on her caption, CJ did a photo shoot with more “amazing glam & pics” available. She credited hair stylist Hayley Heckmann for helping with her look and photographer Anthony Evans for capturing the shoot.

The shoot took place at the beautiful RagDoll Pink Palace, described as a “vintage life-sized dollhouse for film/photo shoots” in Los Angeles, California.

Some fans may have also been confused by CJ’s video and caption, as it seemed she was announcing she’d become an official Victoria’s Secret Angel, who are models signed with the brand.

However, CJ shared the same clip on her TikTok with a differently-worded caption, suggesting this is her Halloween costume and she was joking with her mom she’d become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Fans react to CJ’s transformation video

The recent video from CJ “Lana” Perry seemed like a major hit for her on Instagram. Within a day, it had accumulated 116,000-plus Likes and nearly 700 comments from fans reacting to what they saw.

“Wow beautiful and lovely and awesome angel 😇,” a fan said as their reaction to CJ’s transformation video.

“Stunningly beautiful and smoking red hot,” another fan said, using emojis to show the love.

“CJ still as gorgeous as ever,” one fan remarked about the former WWE star’s post.

CJ Perry has returned to reality TV

While WWE fans know CJ as Lana, she’s also been herself for various projects in movies and television. That included her stint on the E! show Total Divas alongside other WWE superstars such as Mandy Rose, Naomi, Natalya Neidhart, and Carmella.

CJ appeared in the reality TV show as a guest in Season 4 and then became a main cast member in Seasons 6, 7, and 8.

She’s returned to reality television as part of VH1’s seventh season of The Surreal Life reboot. CJ joined Frankie Muniz, Dennis Rodman, August Alina, and Tamar Braxton, among others, for the show, which features celebrities trying to co-exist in a house together.

The Surreal Life returned with its premiere episode on Monday after a hiatus of 13 years. The previous installment, Season 6, aired in 2009 and had cast members including Sherman Helmsley, Florence Henderson, C.C. Deville, Tawny Kitaen, and Alexis Arquette.

The Surreal Life airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.