CJ Perry has questions in miniskirt as some fans think she’s pregnant

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana within WWE, had fans wondering if she might be expecting her first child, based on a recent piece of content.

The 37-year-old professional wrestling star has been away from WWE for over a year, but her husband has since found work within All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, CJ is prepping for an appearance in a rebooted reality show called The Surreal Life, and with some of the comments on her recent Instagram share, some people also believe she’s prepping for the mom life.

Perry posted a video clip to her official IG page in which she had on alternate outfits and hair colors. At the start of her clip, she rocks dark hair with black Calvin Klein underwear, including a bra and shorts.

With a twirl of her head and hair, she’s transformed herself into a much more dressed-up version of herself in a light blue miniskirt that shows her midriff. She has long blonde hair flowing for a complete contrast from her previous look.

“Black or Blonde ??? I think blondes have more fun 😜,” she wrote in her clip’s caption to ask fans for feedback.

Some fans wonder if former WWE star is pregnant

As of this report, CJ Perry’s Instagram post had generated plenty of attention as it pulled in nearly 60,000 Likes and over 700 comments.

More than a few fan comments were either asking or suggesting that CJ might be expecting her first child.

“The blue outfit, (maybe I’m mistaken) kinda looks like a cute little baby bump? I can’t be the only one noticing this. 👏 (If not, I already feel like s**t saying it),” one fan wrote in the comments.

They weren’t the only fan to think that, as others suggested something similar in the comment section.

“Are you having a baby?” another fan asked in the comments.

“When are you due?” another fan asked, suggesting they thought she was pregnant without her ever revealing the news.

As of this writing, there’s been no announcement from CJ Perry about being pregnant. She’s married to AEW star Miro, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, but they haven’t revealed any pregnancy news on social media or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, a few of their former WWE colleagues, Ronnie Arneill and Cassandra McIntosh, recently revealed they’re expecting their first child together. McIntosh was WWE’s Peyton Royce, while Spears was known as WWE’s Tye Dillinger and is currently Shawn Spears in AEW.

Perry was part of cast for VH1 reality show reboot

While fans haven’t seen CJ Perry with WWE or any other wrestling organizations for a while, they may see her on TV again soon. Reports revealed she was part of the cast for a reboot version of VH1’s The Surreal Life.

The reality TV series originally arrived in 2003 and followed the antics of a cast of celebrities living together. Among them were MC Hammer, Emmanuel Lewis, Vince Neil, Corey Feldman, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brande Carter.

A total of six seasons aired, with the sixth arriving in 2006. However, last year Monsters and Critics reported that VH1 was bringing the series back reboot style. CJ Perry was announced as part of the cast along with Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels, Manny Mua, and other celebs.

A Deadline report originally suggested that The Surreal Life reboot would arrive in fall 2021, but that wasn’t the case. As of this report, it’s unknown when the series will begin to release episodes and if they’ll be on VH1 or elsewhere.

The Surreal Life is TBA for VH1.