City Girls’ Yung Miami goes ‘real bad’ in booty tease pic removed from Instagram

Yung Miami of City Girls arrives at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

City Girls rapper Yung Miami showed her “real bad” side with a photo and message that may have been deemed too hot for social media to handle.

A picture featuring a tease of her backside showed up briefly on Instagram on Thursday but vanished within 20 minutes of her sharing it with her many followers.

The cropped photo showed a partial glimpse of Yung Miami’s booty and her wearing a silver chain thong with letters spelling out “REAL BAD” across it.

The hip-hop star used the post to promote her upcoming merchandise release, giving details in her caption.

“Y’all ready for my new merch drop tomorrow???” she asked in her caption, directing fans to head to a “LINK IN BIO TOMORROW at 11:11.”

Her post also included a vulgar suggestion to entice her fans further, as she mentioned an explicit activity involving her chain thong.

Yung Miami photo vanishes from Instagram

Below is a screenshot obtained by Monsters and Critics of Yung Miami’s photo shared on Thursday. The City Girls star has 5.7 million followers on her Instagram and, in less than 20 minutes, had nearly 30,000 likes on her post.

It also had plenty of comments before abruptly disappearing from the social media platform. MMA star Paige VanZant‘s recent post vanished After sharing racy content on IG. This fate frequently happens with celebrities.

Pic credit: @yungmiami305/Instagram

Sometimes, IG posts get flagged by the community or go under review for potentially being too risque or explicit for the platform. Following a review, photos will often reappear on the social media platform. That could be the case for Yung Miami, and fans will see the pic re-emerge on her page.

Diddy confirmed he and Yung Miami are dating

Yung Miami, known as half of the City Girls with her partner in rhyme JT, has been dating hip-hop legend and entrepreneur, Diddy. The 52-year-old rapper and producer addressed the speculation last month while appearing on REVOLT TV’s podcast, Caresha Please.

During his appearance, Yung Miami questioned Diddy about their situation, and he officially confirmed they were dating.

“We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,” Diddy said, adding, “We go to strip clubs, church. I’m gonna take you to church.”

Yung Miami had previously shut down the speculation. According to HipHopDX, the 28-year-old rapper, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, denied that she and Diddy were dating when asked in December 2021. However, the June podcast interview above shed new light on their situation.

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, has six children. The hip-hop icon was previously linked to singer Cassie Ventura for many years. Earlier this year, he unveiled a new song based on moving on from that relationship.

He was also involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kimberly Porter for about 13 years.

Yung Miami has two children, including a son she welcomed in 2013 with producer Southside.