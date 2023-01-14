Cindy Prado showed off her killer figure in spandex leggings and a matching crop top. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is all about fitness on her social media pages, especially recently, as she’s been in the gym and taking several new classes.

Of course, being the fitness influencer she is, Cindy wears what seems like a new outfit every day, and her recent look is no different.

She stood for a full mirror selfie in what looked like an elevator or a long hallway and gave a peace sign as she took the picture with her phone.

Cindy wore a tiny crop top with a large cutout on the chest with ruching and crossed straps that created a halter neck. She matched the top with simple spandex leggings in the same color that highlighted her hourglass curves.

She kept the outfit on trend with white socks that went up her ankles and a pair of white sneakers while throwing on a lightweight white sports jacket.

Her honey-blonde hair was left down in bombshell waves, and she appeared to be makeup free as she was most likely heading to pump some iron at the gym.

Cindy Prado wore a crop top and leggings from the activewear brand Crop Shop Boutique

At the bottom of the Instagram Story, Cindy wrote, “No Days off [muscle emoji] damn being in Miami for more than a week for once feels so good [tearing up face emoji] missed my routine. Missed my abs.”

The Prado Program founder was implying she’s been traveling non-stop lately. She would want to return to her usual routine, which includes healthy eating and a workout regimen.

As for the brand of her outfit, which followers are constantly asking about, Cindy tagged Crop Shop Boutique.

She appeared to be wearing the Mila Crop in Fade Khaki, which costs $28.82 after being marked down from $41.72, and the Fade Leggings in color Mocha, which retail for $59.32.

Cindy attended a Strong Nation class at the gym in Miami

Cindy is clearly enjoying returning to her regular, everyday routine while back in Miami and recently took an exercise class at the City Zero Gym Miami.

The avid gym-goer told followers she had just finished up a Strong Nation class, which initially started as Strong Zumba, an offshoot of regular Zumba that involves much more intense cardio and muscle conditioning.

Strong Nation includes cardio, muscle conditioning, and body weight exercises with moves that are all set precisely to the music playing.

Cindy confidently stood by a door, posing in several different ways and showing off her taut abs. Though she didn’t tag the brand of clothing she was wearing, it appeared to be the Isla Crop in Forest Green from Crop Shop Boutique, which retails for $44.66, and the matching Serenity Leggings, also in Forest Green which cost $60.02.