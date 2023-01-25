Cindy Prado is all about the bikini selfies and Miami heat lately as she enjoys the kind of winter most of us only dream about.

The fitness influencer served up some sizzling temperatures, though it wasn’t the Miami heat that sent the thermostat racing high. Cindy looked absolutely glowing in a black cut-out swimsuit that showed more skin than material and looked more like a bikini with added straps.

It featured a simple black top and bottoms with several straps going across the stomach attached to gold circles. She accessorized with a straw hat that had black trim, black leather sandals, and a Prada straw tote bag.

Though the tote bag is not currently available on the website, there is a similar one called the Raffia tote bag that costs $1,990.

Her swimsuit is by Jessica Bara, whom she tagged, and Cindy shows up on the brand website along with several other influencers, including Carolina Delgado, Kelsey Adams, and Leyla Milani.

Cindy’s swimsuit is called the Fran Strappy Cut Out Swimsuit and costs $109 on the site.

Cindy Prado promotes Jessica Bara

She shared a series of photos in a variety of poses on a white hotel bed, looking as if she was staying in a highly luxurious hotel while on vacation.

Her skin was absolutely glowing and bronzed, while she left her makeup fairly natural with just a flick of mascara and rose pink lipstick. Her honey-blonde hair was left down and cascading down her shoulders in beach waves, perfect for the setting.

Knowing she was probably making some of her followers jealous with the warm temperatures in January, she wrote in the caption, “Winter in Miami @jessicabara___ ☀️,” in case they weren’t already green with envy.

Just before the holidays, Cindy gave her followers some outfit inspiration with a Jessica Bara dress that was strapless and short.

It featured gold glittering stripes throughout with a low-cut neckline and tassels that hung down around her legs. She matched her hair and makeup to the look, going for bronzed eyeshadow and bombshell waves.

She tried to help out her followers with some fashion inspiration, writing in the caption, “I officially have this dress in 3 colors 😍 Perfect for NYE ladies!”

Cindy endorses Miami-based swimwear brand Hello Molly

Cindy frequently keeps it close to home and likes to endorse Miami-based brands as well, with one of her favorites being Hello Molly swimwear.

She is often seen on her Instagram in bikinis from the brand and showed off a bright blue strapless number back in December.

The turquoise blue really stole the show and looked absolutely gorgeous against her tanned skin tone and blonde hair.

The top was strapless with ruching in the center, and the bottoms featured strings on the sides that accentuated her hourglass curves.

Her bikini top was the Playa Del Ray Swim Top in Aqua, retailing for $35.95, and the bottoms were the same name and color, retailing for $29.95.

Cindy captioned the post, “Shades of blue 🦋 in @hellomolly swim 🌊 Their new range is stunning! And fits like a glove,” while giving followers a discount code for the Hello Molly website.