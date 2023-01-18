Cindy Prado showed off her gym-honed figure in a white bra and underwear from Lounge Underwear. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is always up in the gym just working on her fitness and often shows off the results of her incredibly intense workout regime.

She did just that this week as she showed off her enviable, lithe figure in a cream-colored underwire bra and matching underwear in a full-length mirror. She looked like an absolute Victoria’s Secret bombshell in the lingerie set that came up to the curves on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

Cindy paired the look with a pair of cozy, white socks that covered her calves yet actually added to the sexy vibe of the whole ensemble. She looked so stunning it was easy to miss the entirely serene view of the clear blue ocean behind her.

Her honey-blonde hair was styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her shoulders and made her look like she was the center of attention in a Vogue shoot.

The fitness influencer stood confidently as she sipped on her drink and tagged Lounge Underwear at the top of the page.

Though she didn’t mention the bra and underwear set she was wearing, it appears to be the Smooth Classic T-Shirt Bra & Thong/Briefs Set in white, which costs $35, or something similar.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is a Lounge Underwear ambassador

Cindy has been a Lounge Underwear ambassador for some time now, showing off a simple cotton bra and panties while traveling.

In the Instagram ad, she sat on a white couch in a variety of poses showing off a simple black matching bra and underwear.

The look was a bit sportier than her usual Lounge Underwear ads, which feature more frills and lace, but it was equally stunning.

She paired the set with black, knee-high warm socks and wrote in the caption, “Currently on a 30 hour travel journey and all I can think about is lounging in my @loungeunderwear 🖤😴 #ad.”

The pieces are the Bamboo Triangle Bra & Thong/Briefs Set, retailing for $45 on the website.

Lounge Underwear is currently advertising a new Valentine’s Day collection that naturally features lots of red, lace, and silk material.

One of their best sellers is the Balcony Bra & Thong Set in bright red, perfect for a romantic date or just if you’re feeling the festive cheer of Valentine’s Day. The set costs $60 and is part of the Balcony Collection, which “is designed to offer you a supportive underwired fit with added luxury.”

Cindy is the founder of her own fitness app The Prado Program

When she’s not busy promoting Lounge Underwear, Cindy has her own fitness app called The Prado Program, which she frequently advertises on Instagram while wearing activewear.

The app offers a personalized program that includes workout and diet plans as well as a fitness tracker and log.

On the social media page for the app, Cindy recently shared some healthy eating tips, which is perfect timing considering we’re a few weeks into the most depressing weeks of the year.

She included “Have a protein-rich diet” and “limit added sugars” as two of the tips for healthy weight loss.