Cindy Prado enjoys the Girls’ Night Outback at Australia’s Thunder From Down Under in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado looked stunning as she showed off her outfit before attending a Burning Man-themed party in Bali.

The model and influencer wore a yellow crochet bikini and coverup with matching fishnet sleeves sent to her by the Australian brand, Shondel The Label.

She wore her long blonde hair loose and flowing in perfect beachy waves.

Her makeup was natural and glowing, and she accessorized her party look with layered gold chains and pearl drop earrings.

Cindy thanked the brand for sending her the outfit, as she didn’t know what to wear to the event, she wrote in an Instagram story saying, “I didn’t know what to wear and @shondelthelabel literally just dropped it off at my villa! I’m obsessed.”

The 29-year-old has been in Ubud in Bali for the past two weeks and seems to be on a working vacation.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado attends a Burning Man-themed party

Cindy and her influencer friends attended a party in Bali last night with the theme of Burning Man.

The party featured a neon accessory table for guests to dress up, a light-up dancefloor, aerial performers, and contortionists.

As an end to the night, there was even a miniature burning man that was set on fire.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy and her friends chose to stay sober at the event, which she later regretted when she was enjoying the music played by the DJ.

However, it was a good idea to give alcohol a miss, as she posted saying she was back in her room to start work at midnight because of the time difference with her team in the US!

Cindy Prado collabs with Luli Fama Swimwear

Cindy often posts collaborations with fashion and beauty brands. Some of her recent partnerships have been with Fabletics and Dripping Gold self tan.

Her most recent advert shows her promoting a jumpsuit from the swimwear brand Luli Fama.

Posing on her Bali balcony, Cindy looks amazing wearing a white lace jumpsuit with a plunging neckline to show off her curvy figure.

She dressed up the look with lots of gold jewelry on her wrists, hanging on her fingers, and hanging round her neck.

Cindy explained to her 2.7 million followers that she would wear the look to go and get breakfast or go shopping.