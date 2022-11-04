Cindy Prado looks stunning in her athletic attire. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado geared up in her athletic attire as she announced her new monthly workout plans for her fans.

The well-established model certainly turned some heads in her most recent share as she was spotted wearing a matching brown athletic set.

Cindy happily posed in her athletic set as she gave her followers a full 360 view of the ensemble.

In the post, the model offered her audience a custom and affordable workout plan that will help achieve any fitness goals.

Cindy was kind enough to share her tips with her two million Instagram followers.

It goes without saying that the workout enthusiast certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to sharing some rather jaw-dropping content with her fans.

Cindy Prado is beautiful in her brown ensemble

In the first couple of slides, Cindy wore a matching NVGTN athletic fit, which complemented her complexion perfectly.

For the top, the model wore a sports bra that incorporated a cut-out design near the top that left her chest uncovered.

The chocolate brown bottoms were a beautiful high-waisted fit that hugged her long legs perfectly, accentuating her muscular physique.

She styled the brown fit with a black, cropped bomber jacket which was left unopened for the shot as it showcased her toned abs. She then added some black leather gloves to the mix.

Cindy accessorized with a pair of simple black rectangular sunglasses, which completely covered her eyes for the shots.

The model then left her blonde and brown ombre hair parted down the middle as it was styled in light waves. Her hair was pushed to one side of her body as it naturally flowed down past her shoulders.

Overall, Cindy looked stunning, and she executed her workout fit with absolute ease.

Cindy Prado shares her secret on how she gets a little extra energy boost

In another recent post, Cindy showed her love for the Celsius energy drink with whom she also partners, as she shared her positive experience while drinking the energy booster in Paris.

The model expressed, “There are days where I have walked for 3 hours without even realizing it! Gives you a nice workout, some fresh air, and some culture all at once 😊 Don’t know if those 3 hours would have been possible without my Celsius though.”

Cindy was then photographed holding the drink tightly in her hand while she wore a sheer, black catsuit.

The suit incorporated some rather intricate detail as it was filled with a solid black pattern in the middle of her chest and torso while it then transitioned into a mesh pattern down her legs.

The model wore her favorite black bomber jacket and a pair of black sunglasses while she effortlessly glowed for the shots.

Fans certainly came out to support and show their love for the post, as it received over 400 loving comments.