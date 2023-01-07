Cindy Prado showed off her fit frame in a hot pink bikini before having her picture taken. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is famous for her sizzling Miami bikini shots, usually set against a clear blue ocean and a bright blue sky, giving total vacation vibes.

The only thing missing from her beach shots is a lounge chair and a tropical smoothie to make them complete.

Of course, her 2.7 million followers rarely get to see the behind-the-scenes goings on from her photo shoots, and she gave them a treat in her most recent Instagram Story.

Cindy shared a shot of herself sitting on a gray couch, which accentuated her hourglass hips in the most flattering way.

She looked up at the camera with a sultry look on her face wearing a hot pink string bikini that she planned on wearing for a photoshoot.

Her honey-blonde hair was styled in bombshell waves, reminiscent of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, which we haven’t seen since 2017.

Cindy kept her makeup light and fresh, with a slightly bronzed tint to her cheeks and hot pink lipstick, which she showed off as she pouted for the camera.

She wrote at the top of the Instagram Story, “Shoot day [camera emoji].”

Cindy Prado endorsed Luli Fama Swimwear in a hot pink bikini

Cindy’s hot pink bikini has been seen on her Instagram before, when she posted it at the end of December, just before Christmas.

While the majority of the world was wasting away under snow storms and icy temperatures, the fitness influencer sent temperatures soaring on the beach in Miami as she donned the eye-catching ensemble.

Cindy stunned in the stringy bikini in front of pink beach chairs to match her suit as she posed in several cute ways. At one point, she threw on a pink bucket hat and blew kisses to the camera, showing off her very on-trend 90s throwback style.

The fitness model endorsed Luli Fama Swimwear, tagging them in her caption to reveal it as the brand that made her bikini. She wrote, “Nothing like a little Stardust Magenta from @lulifamaswimwear to brighten up your day 🌸 #lulibabe #ad.”

Cindy wore the Triangle Top ($96) and the Wavy Ruched Back Tie Side Bottom ($96) in Stardust Magenta, and her Instagram photo is even featured in the pieces on the website. The Miami-based brand has several bikinis as well as dresses and activewear.

Cindy endorses several bikini brands including Hello Molly

Cindy is a huge fan of bikinis, which is obvious with just a quick glance at her Instagram feed full of white sand and bronzed abs. Naturally, she’s endorsed several swimwear brands over the years, including Hello Molly.

She donned a pastel white, pink, blue, and orange string bikini from the brand, sharing a video clip of herself walking up to a pink beach house on the Miami beach and posing in several ways.

She wore the Hello Molly Laguna Breeze Swim Top Print which costs $35.95, and the Hello Molly Laguna Breeze Swim Bottom Print for $29.95.