Cindy Prado got pulses racing as she donned an all-leather ensemble to enjoy a night out in Paris, France, with some family members.

The American model and social media influencer rocked leather pieces from Fashion Nova to get glammed up for the night.

She shared a series of photos from her evening, and in the cover image, we saw the model relaxing on a velvet burgundy couch in grand-looking surroundings.

She wore a patent leather corset top, black leather pants, a black leather jacket, and a pair of suede ankle boots.

The corset top was cinched tight and enhanced Cindy’s super slender figure. Her blonde locks were curled to perfection and styled with a middle parting.

The Miami-born, 29-year-old accessorized the super cool outfit with a chunky gold chain around her neck and a small black purse with chain detailing.

The model looked totally rock and roll, but it was a swipe right to a video clip that really showed off the outfit in all it’s glory.

Cindy Prado curves dazzle in tight leather

Videoed from behind, Cindy could be seen strutting her stuff as she climbed a set of stairs, giving a cheeky view of her curves in the tight leather pants.

She removed her jacket, which she held in hand along with her purse, and she steadily climbed the staircase, stopping at the top to playfully look over her shoulder at the camera.

Her blonde curls fell down her back covering her top, and her leather pants hugged her curves tight allowing her famous figure to stand out.

The video clip showed a swanky gold heel on her boots, which also sported a bright red bottom.

Another swipe right showed a photo of Cindy with her mother and her aunt, as they posed together enjoying a glass of wine. Yet another showed the trio dancing together in front of the Eiffel Tower as night fell.

Cindy referred to her family time in her caption, writing, “Enjoy and make the most of everyday because you won’t get another one of today. I love you all and hope that you’re also able to spend some time with loved ones being silly and letting loose, it’s good for the soul ❤️.”

Cindy Prado wows in bodycon minidress for golden hour

Cindy stepped out in another Fashion Nova outfit in Paris, this time to capture a set of stunning golden hour snaps.

The stunning model was glowing as she rocked a Parisian-inspired look wearing a long-sleeved bodycon minidress, complete with a sweetheart neckline.

The dress featured padded shoulders and double-breasted button detailing which was complemented by a thick black lining that added contrast to the nude-colored dress. It also had pocket flaps which were black to add another element of detail which made the dress pop.

The daring neckline showcased Cindy’s jaw-dropping curves and she wore sheer stockings underneath the outfit.

To accessorize she wore a leather hat and carried a small black quilted leather purse.

Fans adored the look, leaving comments and showering the post with likes.

One person wrote, “This one is 🔥🔥🔥.” while another simply wrote, “Stunning.”

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Another fan felt that the model was a great asset to the Fashion Nova brand, adding, “You are the best thing that’s ever happened to @fashionnova 😭🙌🏼”