Cindy Prado posed in an ice blue string bikini as she advertised The Prado Program. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is not only a stunning model and fitness influencer, but she’s a smart businesswoman who knows that January is the busiest month for most gyms and fitness apps.

She uses her own svelte frame as her best advertisement, knowing full well that her followers are going to make an effort to be as fit as she is, especially with a long list of New Year’s Resolutions to check off.

Cindy shared a sizzling picture of herself from a boat, with a dark blue ocean and a clear blue sky, leaving followers wanting some of those warm temperatures.

She leaned back in a flattering pose, wearing an icy blue string bikini that featured a crossed pattern on the fabric and crossed strings on the chest. Her bottoms were high around her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure that looks as if it requires several hours of gym time to achieve.

She made sure to lift her body onto the boat in order to get a more flattering angle, and being the successful influencer that she is (boasting 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone), she clearly knows how to work her best side.

She delivered a sultry stare as her honey blonde hair was wet and slicked back and cascaded down her shoulders, giving her picture the ultimate beachy summer vibes.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado advertised her fitness app The Prado Program

Cindy advertised her own fitness brand, The Prado Program, which features a “personalized workout program,” “video demonstrations,” a “complete shopping list, and a “dine in/out” option, among many other things.

A monthly membership costs $49.00, while you can also save yourself some money and go for the three-month membership, which costs $120.

The workout plan includes gym as well as home workouts and a log to track your progress on the app.

Cindy advertised Fabletics, an activewear brand founded by Kate Hudson

While Cindy is obviously a fitness influencer, she endorses several health and exercise-related items, including a casual outfit that she was recently seen wearing on Instagram.

In a post shared on January 4, Cindy wore tight black leggings, a matching black sports bra, and a black hoodie, which she had up around her shoulders to show off her incredibly flat abs.

She accessorized with a black tote bag, headphones, and New Balance sneakers, giving the appearance of being totally on trend.

Cindy showed off her glowing skin and toned physique in the Fabletics number, which she captioned, “When in doubt I wear @fabletics 😎 #fableticspartner #ad.”

She took the pictures in front of palm trees in Miami Beach, looking incredibly happy to be out in the warm temperatures. No Seasonal Affective Disorder for Cindy!

Fabletics is an activewear brand founded by Kate Hudson, and though Cindy failed to reveal exactly which items she was wearing from the brand, they have some very similar things on their website.

For example, the Trinity Motion365® High-Waisted Legging, which retails for $89.95 and even has a little spot for your phone in the back.

There is a matching sports bra as well, the Trinity High Impact Sports Bra, which goes for $74.95.