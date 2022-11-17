Cindy Prado arrives at Girls’ Night Outback at Australia’s Thunder From Down Under in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado wowed her fans as she posted a mirror selfie this week while on a working vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

The model and influencer wore a white bikini top with a pair of tiny crochet shorts as she posed for a photo, showing off her curves.

She wore a white shirt thrown over the top, adding a casual vibe to her look.

The 29-year-old looked gorgeous and natural as she wore her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, and minimal makeup, if any!

Cindy is currently in Ubud after visiting Paris during fashion week.

She is currently signed to Elite Models in Miami and runs her own fitness and lifestyle program, Prado Program.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado tans with Dripping Gold in Bali

Cindy always seems to be sporting a golden glow, and it turns out the secret to her year-round tan is her collaboration with Dripping Gold self-tan.

The model posted a video from her Bali hotel, showing how she applies her tan in preparation for a photo shoot in her idyllic location.

She showed her followers her technique when applying the Dripping Gold Luxury Mousse and Body Glow Oil while wearing a tiny nude bikini which left little to the imagination.

While waiting seven hours for her tan to develop, she gave us an insight into her day. First, we see her hooked up to an IV drip of vitamins before shooting some content on her balcony and then eating a lunch of chicken fried rice.

She wrote in a caption for the post, “No photoshoot is complete without my @drippinggold faves, Born To Shine Hydrating Body Glow Oil & Luxury Mousse ✨.”

Cindy Prado teams up with Fabletics

Cindy is known for her fit body and even has her own fitness and lifestyle program to help her fans get in shape like her.

So it makes sense that she recently collaborated with fitness clothing brand, Fabletics, which is owned by Kate Hudson.

The blonde beauty posted a photo carousel of her posing while wearing a Fabletics baby tee and matching underwear in print made of tiny polka dots, made to look like sparkles.

Cindy wrote in her post, “Mornings in @fabletics – their sleepwear material is like nothing I’ve ever felt before. The softest most comfy ever 🥰 #fableticspartner.”