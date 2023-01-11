Cindy Prado dazzled in a formfitting cutout dress for some “wine and dine.” Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado wowed in an all-black ensemble with a drink in her hand as she enjoyed a dinner outing. The 30-year-old model was enjoying the fine Italian cuisine restaurant Contessa Ristorante in Miami, Florida.

The restaurant was the perfect choice for Prado, who has not tried to hide her affinity for wine and pasta. She even has “Pasta & Wine” as the first words in her social media bio.

Meanwhile, she seemed to get her wine fix at Contessa as she posed at the bar with a drinking glass in her hands. Prado turned around in a green-cushioned chair for the series of photos.

She went full glam for the outing, donning a stunning cutout dress with a deep plunging v-neck. The dress was formfitting and reached to her feet, hugging her trim figure in a flattering manner.

Meanwhile, the dress was also sleeveless and featured cutouts on the side that showed off Prado’s incredibly toned abs.

Prado kept up the black theme by pairing her dress with some ankle-strap black sandals. She opted to wear her long blond locks loose for the dinner, and they cascaded down her shoulders and framed her face nicely.

Cindy Prado shared her dinner look with her fans

She further accessorized her look with some bling on her hands, wrists, and ears. While one hand held onto her drink, the other hand rested on the back of her chair, giving a glimpse at a ring with a sizable jewel in its center on her index finger.

On one wrist, she wore a plain paperclip bracelet, while on the other, she layered two bracelets. Prado topped off her jewelry with a pair of large glittering, bejeweled dangle earrings.

She also went full glam on her makeup and showed off her neatly manicured fingernails. Prado captioned the photos, “Wine & Dine.”

It isn’t uncommon for the model to share her dinner outings with her followers. Just last week, Prado donned a sheer, formfitting beige dress for an outing to the Asian fusion restaurant MILA.

Not long before that, she shared the leather and fur ensemble she donned to enjoy some delicious-looking pasta in a throwback photo from Paris.

Going out to dinner provides an excuse for Prado to glam up and share the results of her dinner looks with her over 2.7 million followers.

Prado partnered with Scentbird for Valentine’s Day promo

With her large following and sense of fashion, Prado has fostered partnerships with many brands. Most recently, she participated in a Valentine’s Day promotion for her partner Scentbird.

For the promotion, Prado donned a stunning off-shoulder crop top with a plunging neckline. The cream-colored garment was long-sleeved and featured decorative ruffles.

She also donned some large, golden floral dangle earrings for the promotion, which were just visible under her long blonde locks. Prado posed for the photos holding a small white bottle of Soleil Vibrant by Lalique from Scentbird.

Prado has been partnering with Scentbird for a while, but the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday is a good time to capitalize on promotions. She used a similar strategy in December by promoting the product and offering a discount code right before the holidays.

Her promotions have included photos of her “getting ready” using her favorite Scentbird fragrances. Sharing her own favorite products from Scentbird is another strategy she has used to interest fans in the brand.

Prado has fostered a strong partnership with Scentbird and is likely to continue promoting the product in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day.