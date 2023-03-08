Cindy Prado resembled a work of art as the beauty struck a pose in a daring leather ensemble.

The Cuban-American stunner has amassed quite a following on social media, which has made her a hot commodity amongst brands.

One company that has utilized Cindy’s services has been Jessica Bara – a favorite in the influencer community. The stylish ensembles are also popular with Bravolebrities, including Lisa Hochstein and Lala Kent.

For those who haven’t heard of Jessica Bara, the company recently rebranded, changing its name from Reve Boutique.

With posts like Cindy’s recent share, it won’t be long before people know the brand’s new name.

Cindy posed in a museum overlooking Miami Beach, sharing the gorgeous images on her Instagram.

Cindy Prado strikes a pose for Jessica Bara

Cindy wore the Jessica Bara Simona Strapless Metallic PU Leather Gown, which retails for $109 on the brand’s website. Although Cindy looked chic in black, the bold dress also comes in silver.

The dress was one of the brand’s latest looks from the leather collection. Animal activists can rejoice because the fabric was actually PU leather – a polyurethane substitute.

Cindy paired the dress with matching opera gloves, striking a few poses and looking fierce.

She donned dangling earrings with a gold coin and tassels, bringing extra glamour.

As for her makeup, Cindy sported bronzed cheeks and lavish lashes with a glossy lip finish.

Cindy is no stranger to modeling for Jessica Bara. In fact, she has become one of the designer’s featured faces.

Another enterprise that recently sought Cindy’s services was Celsius.

Cindy Prado promotes CELSIUS

Last month, the Super Bowl ushered in a weekend of epic parties.

One brand that capitalized on the high-energy atmosphere was CELSIUS. CELSIUS has become popular with the fitness crowds because it doesn’t have sugar, gluten, or aspartame.

The sparkling energy drink founder claims to have metabolism-boosting properties and fat-burning effects.

Since fitness enthusiasts watch what they consume, CELSIUS became a natural fit for those in the industry.

As Cindy’s fans know, the model has also created a fitness and lifestyle company called Prado Program.

Therefore, when she posed with a can of CELSIUS Watermelon at a Super Bowl party, the collaboration looked like a match made in heaven.

Cindy stood in the VIP of a crowded nightclub, striking a pose and promoting the brand.

The social media post was a great way to drum up publicity for CELSIUS.

Her caption read, “With @celsiusofficial at one of the best Super Bowl parties this weekend 👯‍♀️ Thank you Celsius fam for hooking it up and keeping the drinks extra tasty ❤️ #celsiusbrandpartner.”

Whether she is at the club or in a museum, Cindy knows how to draw attention.