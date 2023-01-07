Cindy Prado stunned in a formfitting Fashion Nova gown for a dinner outing. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado sizzled in a Fashion Nova dress that “fit like a glove” for a night out. The 30-year-old model enjoyed dinner at the Asian fusion restaurant MILA on Friday and was all glammed up for the outing.

For her outfit, Prado wore a gorgeous nude-colored Fashion Nova dress. The dress reached her ankles and was long-sleeved with a pattern of dark swirls running across the nude surface.

Meanwhile, the dress hugged her body tightly, perfectly framing her toned physique. The thin sheer fabric of the dress made her long flawless legs visible underneath the skirt.

While the dress could’ve stood on its own, Prado brought her outfit to the next level with a few extra touches. She paired the dress with black ankle-strap sandals featuring very high stiletto heels.

Prado matched the black tones of her outfit with a cute little black handbag that she clutched in one hand. Besides the purse, she seemed to go rather minimal on accessories, although she did appear to be wearing some dangle earrings and rings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, she gave a shoutout to Fashion Nova for the gorgeous dress and also shared her location at MILA Restaurants.

Cindy Prado’s Fashion Nova partnership is still going strong

It isn’t uncommon for Prado to stun in Fashion Nova fits, as the brand is one of her most prominent partnerships. While the dress served as a nice dinner gown, she also made sure to show every angle for Fashion Nova.

She captured her dress from the front, sides, and behind, showing off just how stylish Fashion Nova dresses can be. Meanwhile, MILA’s stone walls provided the perfect background for the photos.

With her 2.7 million followers, Prado has no lack of brands wanting to partner with her. However, Fashion Nova is one partner she has worked with for years.

In 2020, she shared evidence of her Fashion Nova partnership with a sizzling photo of herself in high-waisted jeans and a white sleeveless crop top with numerous cutouts.

The brand has been able to provide Prado with looks for every occasion. Whether it’s a dress for an upscale dinner or a bikini for hitting the beach, Fashion Nova always seems to deliver.

Prado has had a years-long partnership with Fashion Nova and shows no signs of breaking it off soon.

Prado is also a Celsius partner

Of course, Fashion Nova isn’t the only long-term partner that Prado has collaborated with. She has been partnering with Celsius for years now, as well.

Celsius is a line of energy drinks meant to be a healthier and more nutrient-filled alternative to the average energy drink.

The brand is a particularly good fit for Prado because of her interest in fitness. She can often be seen putting in workouts and even encouraging healthier lifestyles for her followers with Prado Program.

Hence, she has been able to promote the product efficiently by sharing how it helps her fuel her workouts. She is often seen with a Celsius can before hitting the gym or going for a run.

Prado is an influencer who enjoys being active and, thus, is a partner for Celsius, who can promote the product naturally and authentically.