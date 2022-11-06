Cindy Prado stunned in a glitzy black bra for a fragrance promo. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado looked incredible as she showed off her modeling skills in a sultry fragrance photo shoot.

The Miami-born beauty went all-black for the shoot, wearing some long silky evening gloves and a sheer black bra.

She was promoting a scent received through Scentbird, a perfume subscription service that sends trial-sized fragrances month-to-month based on your personal preferences.

Cindy was using Get A Room And Order Champagne by Confessions of a Rebel which was packaged in a black square bottle with the name of the fragrance emblazoned on the side.

She wore a halter neck bra, which was black with sheer cutouts on the cups, and featured a border of glitzy crystals to add a touch of glamour to the garment.

Cindy’s bronzed skin was on show in the barely-there bra and her sculpted upper body looked incredible.

The 29-year-old rocked an updo as she slicked her blonde locks back into a ponytail with a neat middle-parting.

She accessorized the glam shots with a pair of mixed metal hoop earrings. A small gold hoop attached the jewelry to her ears, while a larger silver crystal-embellished hoop was looped through the smaller one.

Cindy’s makeup was flawless as usual, wearing a bold brow, a swipe of bronze shadow on her eyelids, some mascara, and nude lips.

A swipe right in the photo set saw Cindy spraying the fragrance onto her neck, while another swipe right presented a stunning outdoor image.

She lay on a sun lounger with her eyes closed, the sunshine washing over her and illuminating her gorgeous face.

Cindy has recently been strutting her stuff all over Paris as she enjoyed a vacation with family in the French capital.

She made sure to wear her favourite brands as she partners with many who keep her well-dressed for all occasions.

Cindy gave a shoutout to footwear brand Cuccoo as she rocked a stunning pair of black thigh-high boots for an evening out.

The stunning model paired a figure-hugging minidress for the all-black look alongside the lovely boots, which were lined with feathers around the top.

Her dress was long-sleeved with a high neck which she accessorized with sheer mesh gloves and gold rings on her fingers.

The dress was short and featured a high slit on one side, showing off Cindy’s fantastic toned thighs.

A Chanel purse added the final touch to the all-black fit, which she modeled in the series of snaps.

Cindy described the boots as show-stoppers in her caption, saying, “Ok these feather detail thigh highs from @Cuccoofootwear were a total show stopper in Paris 😎 #cuccoobaddie.”

Cindy Prado in black cutout bodysuit for Celsius Official

It is clearly hard work keeping a figure like Cindy’s in shape, and fitness is never far from her mind, even as she takes time out on vacation.

In another post from Paris, she got a workout in as she walked around the City of Love sightseeing in a daring bodysuit.

She sipped on an energy drink from Celsius Official, as she posed for snaps in front of a famous Paris landmark, the Arc de Triomphe.

The figure-hugging bodysuit showed off Cindy’s incredible frame, which was accentuated in the suit thanks to the sheer legs and daring cutout section in the center of the torso.

She paired the black one-piece with a cropped jacket and stylish shades as she went about her day taking in the views of the city.

In her caption she wrote, “One of my favorite activities here is sipping on my @celciusofficial and just walking around looking at different landmarks.”

Clearly enjoying her trip she noted, “There are days where I have walked for 3 hours without even realizing it! Gives you a nice workout, some fresh air, and some culture all at once 😊”