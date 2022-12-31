Cindy Prado was drop-dead gorgeous in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado showed off her fit physique in a mirror selfie that highlighted her toned abs.

She rocked a small black sports bra that accentuated her amazing curves and allowed the camera to capture her toned figure. Cindy paired this with white sweatpants that sat low on her hips and gave her outfit a bit of extra comfort.

Cindy accessorized with several gold bracelets, gold rings, and a gold necklace. Each brought out her glowing complexion and her bright, golden hair.

Speaking of hair, the model’s flowing locks were effortlessly perfect in this selfie. The blonde waves cascaded over her shoulders and beautifully reflected the light.

Cindy posed with her weight pushed into one hip as she faced the mirror. She held her phone in front of her face and showed off her manicured nails so that she could snap the photo.

Her overall look was athletic, comfy, and absolutely gorgeous all at the same time.

The social media celebrity posted her look to her Instagram Story and included in the text over her post, “The only thing I haven’t portioned control is my wine or my wallet but I’m not mad at it.”

Cindy Prado amazes with her killer abs in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado partners with Fashion Nova

Cindy is extremely popular with her fans and in the media, which has made her a highly sought-after partner for multiple brands. One of these includes Fashion Nova, which she promotes on a regular basis.

The blonde bombshell showed off her stunning glamor in a two-piece green outfit to promote the brand. Fashion Nova is an online store for women that sells a variety of fashion-focused items.

The bright green outfit that Cindy sported was no exception to Fashion Nova’s glamorous appeal. It featured a plunging neckline and several hanging pieces of green fabric, and it showed off her toned midsection.

Brands are lucky to have Cindy Prado

The star gave the camera a smoldering look as Fire for You by Cannons played over the mesmerizing video. Fashion Nova was likely satisfied with the post, as it earned over 6,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Her makeup was stunning with a pink pout, rosy cheeks, and soft eye makeup that highlighted her pretty features. Cindy has millions of followers, and any of her partners are lucky to have her on their side.

Cindy also partners with Luli Fama Swimwear, Lounge Underwear, and Dripping Gold–just to name a few.