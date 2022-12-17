Cindy Prado rocked an all-white look in a new picture posted for fans. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Fitness queen Cindy Prado wowed fans with another stunning snap as she posed from her apartment balcony, showing a breathtaking view of Miami behind her.

The 30-year-old Florida-born beauty showcased her bronzed body in an all-white outfit this week, wearing crocheted shorts and a halterneck bra.

Cindy leaned against the balcony with both arms and gazed directly into the camera, showing off her modeling prowess.

Her halterneck top plunged at the chest, revealing her curves, and twisted in the center before wrapping itself around her back.

She wore a linen shirt off-the-shoulder and unbuttoned to show off her washboard stomach that she keeps in shape by working out regularly.

The crochet shorts hugged her curves tightly and popped against her golden brown suntan.

The model and fitness guru kept accessories simple, opting for a bangle and bracelet around her wrist and small gold hoops in her ears to match.

She shared the images in partnership with the brand Jeeter, which recently launched an apparel line where Cindy features as a brand model.

The blonde beauty held an e-cigarette from the brand while posing for a series of snaps shared with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

She posted the photos alongside an insightful caption, writing, “There is virtue in work and there is virtue in rest. Life is about balance. Kick back with @jeeterapparel #jeeter.”

Cindy Prado shares HIIT workout with fans for Prado Program

Like many celebrities and influencers, Cindy has turned her love for fitness into a business, offering those craving a body transformation the chance to receive her fitness and nutrition advice through her Prado Program.

It has become popular with those who follow her, which she credits to her ability to create a sense of community amongst her fans, revealing she used to buy a coffee for the first 100 people to respond to her story on a Monday morning.

Speaking to Medium about the program, Cindy said, “With the Prado program (my online fitness program), we have an online community where any member has access to me, and we can all share our motivations, our growth, mental health check-ins, and have discussions about maintaining a positive mindset.”

Cindy often shares video workouts with fans to motivate them to either begin or continue their fitness journeys, recently sharing a HIIT and booty workout.

A playful Cindy danced around at the beginning of the video, wearing gray ombre leggings and a cropped slouchy sweater.

She worked up a sweat throughout, performing squat jumps, jumping jacks, burpees, and various movements designed to target the glute muscles.

The 35-minute workout was sped up and shared to program’s socials alongside the caption, “Grab your bands and follow along for a HiiT and booty workout from our program! Tag us once you do it 💪🏼.”

Cindy Prado bronzes her body with Dripping Gold

The secret to Cindy’s golden brown suntan is out; Dripping Gold Ultra Dark Mousse.

The model partnered with the brand to promote their false tan product to fans, claiming it was “back and better than ever!”

The mousse can be bought as part of the Golden Nights Luxury Gift Set this Christmas for those who want to rock a gorgeous suntan over the winter months.

The set contains a Tanning Mousse, a Velvet Tanning Mitt for easy application, and a Cream Bronze Bar for an extra bronzed shimmer.

Cindy videoed herself applying the product to her incredible figure, leaving little to the imagination as she donned a tiny gold string bikini.

The end result was a beautifully even tan achieved from the comfort of her bathroom.

Cindy raved about the product in the caption, writing, “It’s the one you’ve been waiting for! 🙌🏻 @drippinggold Ultra Dark Mousse is back and better than ever! ✨Filled with the same skin loving ingredients, enjoy beautifully bronzed, glowing skin 🥰.”