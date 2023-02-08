Cindy Prado is the absolute queen of bikinis on social media these days, frequently promoting Miami-based swimwear brands while enjoying the warm temperatures of her home state.

The influencer recently endorsed one of her favorite brands in an Instagram Story, showing off her golden glow in the process and giving the camera her famous pout.

Cindy has been a big fan of Luli Fama swimwear for some time now and models for them as well. She frequently shares behind-the-scenes shots from her photo shoots with the brand and gives followers links to her bikinis.

In her most recent photo, the honey-blonde bombshell wore a white string bikini with a wavy detail along the edges of the top and bottoms, as well as little gold jewels on the ends of the strings.

The top is called the Wavy Luxe Stitch Triangle Top and costs $94, while the Wavy Luxe Stitch Brazilian Tie Side Ruched Back Bottoms cost $94 as well. On the website, Cindy can be seen posing in the white bikini while holding a bouquet of white flowers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her bikini comes in three different colors: Black, white, and hot pink.

The pieces are from the new Adore collection that recently dropped, and all the suits are romantic and flirty, with wavy edges and lots of ruching.

Cindy Prado showed off her tan in a white string bikini. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado models a pink bikini from the Luli Fama Stardust collection

At the end of December, Cindy promoted pieces from the Luli Fama Stardust collection, sharing photos of her glowing tan as she strolled on a Miami beach.

She looked as if she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in the Stardust Triangle Top in Magenta, which costs $96 and features a gorgeous glittery detail throughout as well as glam gold pieces on the ends of the strings.

Cindy wore matching bottoms called the Wavy Ruched Back Tie Side Bottom which also cost $96.

The collection comes with several matching pieces in the Stardust Magenta color, including a very 90s vibe bucket hat, a regular bikini without strings, and a one-piece bathing suit.

She captioned the post, “Nothing like a little Stardust Magenta from @lulifamaswimwear to brighten up your day 🌸.”

The sizzling snap received likes from fellow Instagram models Alexa Collins and Natalie Roser.

Clearly, Cindy is a major model for the brand, sharing several bikini pictures on her Instagram and appearing throughout the website.

Cindy is the creator of the Prado Program fitness app

Not only does she promote bikini brands, but she’s a fitness influencer as well and created her own exercise app after getting popular by posting photos and videos to her Instagram.

Cindy created the Prado Program, which has a monthly membership for $49 a month and includes meal plans, workouts as well as tracking, a progress log, and grocery lists.

The best part is you can do the workouts at the gym if desired, but if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your own house, there are home workouts available too.