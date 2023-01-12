Cindy Prado stunned in spandex for a workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado highlighted her abs for an intense workout with Strong Nation.

The dark green spandex set featured a little sports bra paired with high-waisted leggings. The style of the outfit showed off her insane abs and accentuated her curves.

Cindy let her bright blonde hair loose, and the soft waves cascaded all the way past her chest. Her makeup was gorgeous, with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and a touch of mascara.

The creator of Cindy Prado Fitness Program included three videos in her post that showed off some of the intense exercises. The workout included deep lunges, squats, and pushups.

Cindy’s overall look was athletic, fit, and of course, gorgeous.

The model included in her caption, “Every time I do a Strong Nation workout I think I’m going to be fine and it ends up kicking my butt.”

Cindy Prado created Cindy Prado Fitness Program

Cindy loves to try out workouts such as with Strong Nation, but she also has her own fitness program–Cindy Prado Fitness Program.

Cindy has a separate Instagram account dedicated to her fitness program, @pradoprogram. The account dives into her healthy eating habits, exercises, and more.

The model signed with Elite Model Management Miami had posted a jaw-dropping video to the account to advise her audience about three different exercise options that could be utilized to build glutes.

She looked absolutely incredible as she demonstrated the exercises in gray leggings, and she ended the video with a little dance. The exercises certainly seem to work for her, as her fit physique is off the charts.

Cindy’s fitness program offers customized health and meal plans to help her clients meet their goals.

Cindy Prado promotes Scentbird

Cindy often keeps up her figure by sweating it out in the gym, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to freshen up. She posted a stunning series of photos to Instagram to promote a fragrance line, Scentbird.

The social media star looked (and most likely smelled) amazing in the gorgeous photos. She sported a cream-colored top that featured a plunging neckline and highlighted her curves as well as her prominent collarbone.

She included in her caption, “With February coming up I am using my favorite Valentine’s day fragrance from @scentbird ‘Soleil Vibrant by Lalique.'”

Cindy went on to provide her fans with a promo code that would give them a huge 55% off the first month.

Scentbird was likely happy with the promotion, as it earned hundreds of comments.