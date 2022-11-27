Cindy Prado showed off her incredible figure in a lacy black lingerie set. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado raised temperatures this week as she encouraged fans to get an instant winter tan by investing in her favorite tanning product.

The social media sensation was back on Miami soil this week after an extended trip to the Indonesian paradise of Bali.

Cindy was every bit the bronzed goddess in the sizzling photoset, showing off her insane figure, which she keeps in shape with a regimented workout routine.

She donned a set of barely-there black lingerie to promote products by the tanning brand Dripping Gold.

In the cover image, she positioned herself side-on and arched her back to accentuate her gorgeous curves.

Her bra was constructed of black ribbons that followed the contours of her body and featured some intricate lace cups.

The cutout sections showed off Cindy’s skin which was bronzed and glowing, perfect for promoting the tanning items that she held in her hand.

A swipe right showed the stunning blonde from the front, enabling fans to see her matching bottoms which were lacy with gold hardware on the ribbon waistband.

Her hard work in the gym was evident in the post as she showcased her insane figure to promote the Black Friday sale.

Cindy Prado sizzles in wrap top for Andi Bagus

Cindy used her recent Bali surroundings to her advantage, shooting tons of content for her various partnerships.

The 29-year-old model used her incredible bikini body to model the Athena Wrap from Bali-based brand Andi Bagus.

The versatile scarf can be worn in various ways, making it a must-have for any beach bunny who can wear it as a top, a cover-up or even a skirt.

Cindy opted to wear hers as both a bikini top and a cover-up, showcasing her sculpted physique.

The scarf features a wooden ring that Cindy looped the opposite end of the peach material through to create a one-shoulder wrap top.

She wore an additional scarf as a cover-up on her lower half, creating her own custom linen outfit.

The Athena Wrap comes in eight color options which the wearer could mix and match, and the product is priced at $49.

Cindy Prado dazzles in Fashion Nova minidress

Cindy continues to build a following on TikTok, using her platform there to endorse her favorite fashion brands.

She recently partnered with Fashion Nova to show off a glamorous outfit which was perfect for the upcoming party season.

The blonde bombshell rocked a sheer minidress that was embellished with small crystals that shimmered and shone in the light as the model moved around.

The flirty mesh number featured a black feather trim at the hem and feather cuffs on the long-sleeves.

Cindy accessorized the dress with a sleek pony tail and some gold statement earrings.

The dress needed no introduction, with Cindy simply writing in the caption, “@fashionnova dress 😍.”

Cindy wore the Heather Embellished Mini Dress in Black, available at Fashion Nova for $84.99.