Cindy Prado showed off her svelte physique in Fabletics workout gear. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is looking fabulously fit lately, proving she didn’t engage in the holiday indulgence that usually includes lots of desserts and wine.

The fitness influencer showed off her incredibly toned physique in tight black leggings and a matching black sports bra, revealing her flat abs that clearly require a few planks and bicycle crunches.

She had on a black hoodie that was moved up to her shoulders, and she carried a matching black tote bag with headphones.

Her honey-blonde beach waves cascaded down her shoulders, and she looked so glam it was hard to say if she was heading for the gym or a dinner date.

It appeared Cindy was enjoying an afternoon walk in Miami as she posed in front of a sidewalk filled with palm trees and blue sky, looking like it was an enviable temperature for December as well.

The sporty look goes perfectly with the influencer’s lifestyle, which is all about gym days and healthy eating; she frequently shares these posts via Instagram.

Pic credit: @Cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is partnered with Fabletics, a brand founded by Kate Hudson

Cindy had shared a post version of the Instagram Story a couple of days ago, revealing several more poses from the sizzling photoshoot.

Her accessories were shown as well, and they included New Balance sneakers, proving she knows how to stay on top of current trends.

In her Instagram Story, she tagged Fabletics, an activewear brand founded by Kate Hudson, and she later captioned her post, “When in doubt I wear @fabletics 😎 #fableticspartner #ad.”

Considering Cindy is a pretty big deal in the fitness world, boasting 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone, it’s best to take her word for it when it comes to the best workout gear for the gym.

She clearly enjoyed the photoshoot, making a series of funny faces at the end, including one in which she stuck out her tongue, and another making a kiss face.

Cindy didn’t mention exactly which items she was wearing from Fabletics, but there are several leggings available on the site.

One of the more popular pairs are the Oasis PureLuxe High-Waisted 7/8 Legging, which not only comes in black but also in pink, blue, white, lavender, and several other colors and patterns. They currently retail for $84.95 on the Fabletics website.

Cindy is the founder of her own fitness app The Prado Program

Not only does she endorse athletic gear, but the fit influencer has her own workout regime called The Prado Program.

It features a personalized program to help buyers reach their fitness goals, and includes personal workout plans, personal meal plans, and a way to log your progress. Membership is $49 per month or $120 for 3 months.

Exercise programs on the plan feature gym or home workouts, and transformation photos are available on the website if you’re still on the fence about membership.