Social media influencer Cindy Prado isn’t about to gatekeep one of her favorite swimwear finds, and it seems she’s more than happy to share her discovery with her fans.

The blonde beauty hooked up her impressive following with a stunning black floral bikini just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Cindy is known for her fierce fashion sense, and much of that trickles into her swimwear posts on social media.

Based in Miami, Cindy can often be found on the beach or busy streets of the city sporting skimpy bikinis or crop tops as she promotes local brands to her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

In a recent share, Cindy upped her influencer status once again as she promoted Luli Fama swimwear.

The two-piece matching set was practically made for a bikini goddess’ figure, and she opened up about where she’d choose to wear that specific set.

“I’m obsessed,” she gushed. “…This is, like, the perfect bikini if you have a Valentine’s Day date to the beach.”

Cindy Prado rocks a black floral bikini and says it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Cindy shared a video of herself modeling the Looped Triangle Top and matching Seamless Ruched Back Brazilian Tie Side Bottoms from their Secret Garden collection.

The bold print includes a gold ring at the top’s center and ties at both the neck and behind the back for complete customization of the piece.

The bottoms of the bikini also feature ties at each side to ensure a perfect fit for each body, while the back includes a sweet ruffle, adding a tiny bit of volume to the hip area.

Cindy Prado rocked a black floral bikini as she promoted Luli Fama swimwear. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy went with a soft glam look for the video, rocking neutral tones on both her eyes and lips. Her bold brows perfectly framed her face.

Cindy’s honey-blonde hair was curled into loose, beachy waves and was worn casually down and cascaded down her shoulders and back.

As for accessories, Cindy let the bikini take center stage and kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only gold bracelets and simple gold hoops in her ears.

Cindy Prado models fierce Fashion Nova beachwear

In another sponsored post from the influencer, Cindy partnered with the fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova, and she took one of their bold designs down to the beach.

In the carousel post, Cindy walked her way through the sand while wearing one of the brand’s fashion-forward pieces.

The one-piece bathing suit featured a high neckline that wrapped material around and down Cindy’s sides to her hips, leaving a massive cutout in the center of the garment.

Cindy paired the swimwear with a matching coverup and captioned the post, “Bienvenidos a Miami 🖤 @fashionnova #ad.”

It’s completely unsurprising that brands like Fashion Nova jump at the chance to work with influencers like Cindy. Not only does she look flawless in their clothing, but the brand also knows the immense reach Cindy has with her followers.

Cindy has worked with the brand for quite some time, and it’s likely to stay that way as her most recent post received hundreds of likes and comments — likely indicating their partnership is lucrative for both parties.