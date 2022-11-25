Cindy Prado looks amazing in her gym attire in Miami. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado looked toned and healthy as she shared a mirror selfie this week.

The model and influencer was back home with her family in Miami for Thanksgiving and she posed for a photo wearing a black cut-out sports bra and grey printed leggings that showed off her abs and slim figure.

Her long blonde hair was wavy and loose as she tilted her head to one side and got the shot.

The 29-year-old captioned her story saying, “Back to the gym she goes. This is why I love being in Miami so much…workout 5x a week.”

Cindy then followed up her fit post with a video of her recording herself dancing in the gym and crediting her Prado Program with how in shape she is currently.

In the background of the video, we can hear one of Cindy’s friends saying, “You did not eat Thanksgiving!”

Cindy Prado sizzles in skintight leggings. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado puts on a Black Friday sale for her Prado Program

Cindy is in incredible shape and always credits her own workout regime, Prado Program, for keeping her body in the best shape possible.

She recently announced that she was holding a Black Friday sale, offering her workout program for just $10! The bargain offer includes a tailored workout plan, instructional fitness videos, and a meal plan. She also informed her 2.7 million followers that the program is inclusive of home or gym workouts and is vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Cindy wrote in the caption for her generous offer, “I’m losing money by giving you this sale because I want everyone the chance to experience the app and start changing their lifestyle and seeing results NOW. I love you all! Now let’s go get sexy together 💪🏼.”

In the image for the post, Cindy posed wearing a tiny black bikini, showing her followers the body they could have by joining!

Cindy Prado poses for Lounge Underwear

Cindy often collaborates with the popular underwear brand, Lounge.

She recently shared a carousel of snaps at home wearing a comfortable-looking black underwear set by the brand. She posed on her sofa wearing the soft triangle bra and panties with a pair of black knitted knee-high socks.

She explained this is what she wanted to be doing instead of traveling back from Bali, writing in the caption, “Currently on a 30 hour travel journey and all I can think about is lounging in my @loungeunderwear 🖤😴.”