Cindy Prado took a break from her usual social media posts and Instagram carousels to share an unedited behind-the-scenes moment.

Rather than posting a jam-packed IG carousel with stunning pictures promoting the hottest brand, Cindy shared a glimpse at life behind the lens.

The Cuban-American influencer once again captivated fans with a mirror selfie posted via IG Stories with her 2.7 million followers.

The stunning Miami native proved her modeling prowess, looking equally fabulous behind the scenes as she does on set.

The influencer was sure to provide a shoutout to Lounge Underwear, posting a design that is not yet online.

As she revealed in white text over the photo — the selfie took place Friday morning from an upcoming campaign.

Cindy Prado shares Lounge Underwear BTS snap from Miami

Cindy held her phone in one hand, showing her neutral-colored acrylics and letting the other fall to her side. The Fashion Nova face wore a single gold Cartier bracelet and a matching pendant necklace as she gazed at her reflection through the viewfinder.

She stood in a naturally illuminated room with an open window, balcony, and blue ocean as the backdrop.

Cindy Prado shared a behind-the-scenes moment. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy’s white two-piece featured white lace detailing on the undergarment top and double strings on the bottom with yellow detailing.

And while Cindy’s BTS Lounge Underwear look isn’t available yet, there are other items for interested fans.

One such product, featuring a sustainable crop, showed the forward-thinking nature of Lounge Underwear and the exciting potential of fashion in the future.

Cindy Prado promotes Lounge Underwear

Cindy has become one of the most frequent collaborators with Lounge Underwear, and it isn’t hard to see why. The fitness model effortlessly rocks the Lounge Underwear designs like a pro, striking poses and looking gorgeous.

Recently, Cindy modeled a new launch from Lounge Underwear. The company has extended its garments to the eco-friendly space, opting to use bamboo in some products.

Cindy was the perfect match to model the sustainable garments sharing a four-part post with IG followers.

In the pictures, Cindy stunned in the Lounge Underwear Bamboo Triangle Bra & Thong/Briefs Set, which retails for $45.

The incredibly sustainable garments include a 93 percent Bamboo and 7 percent Elastane blend for a fashionable appearance.

Cindy wore the set in All Black, but it also comes in Olive, Pink, and Cream.

Cindy’s caption read, “Currently on a 30 hour travel journey and all I can think about is lounging in my @loungeunderwear 🖤😴 #ad.”

As she posed in her hotel room, Cindy got cozy in her Lounge Underwear sleeping attire.