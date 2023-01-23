Cindy Prado served major looks in a beautiful white bikini ensemble on her social media page.

For those out of the loop, Cindy has been an influencer for several years, lending her famous face to different brands for promotional deals. She has become known for her distinctive fashion and her optimistic attitude — both echoed in her latest share.

She has frequently posted in bikinis and at the gym, showing off her curves while earning money through influencer deals.

The social media star’s latest post was no exception, as she shared an image of her lovely reflection.

Cindy posted the pictures on her Instagram Stories for her 2.7 million followers.

Although fans couldn’t publicly comment, followers were likely happy to receive an update from the influencer.

Cindy Prado stuns in a white bikini selfie

The picture showed Cindy capturing her reflection in the mirror while wearing a white bikini. The bikini top featured ruffles around the bodice, with strings on the shoulders and around the waist, keeping the garment in place. Cindy paired the top with matching bottoms featuring strings on the hips and ruffles decorating the piece.

Behind the model, palm trees decorated the windows, offering viewers an idea of Cindy’s tropical whereabouts.

As for Cindy, she looked beautiful with soft-glam makeup before a shoot. Her light brown hair had honey-blonde highlights, which added depth to her luscious mane.

She wore gold jewelry with small hoops and a pendant contrasting perfectly against her bronzed skin.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

However, as Cindy revealed in some text above the image, she was about to endure a cold day.

Cindy explained that she had to shoot in 60-degree weather, which was quite cold for the beauty. The model has spent a lot of time in warm Miami, so her feelings were valid.

Overall, Cindy had a definite glow as she went into selfie mode.

Not only does Cindy have amazing looks, but she also has business acumen. Cindy has extended her branches to reach beyond the influencing world.

Cindy Prado launches Prado Program, a fitness and diet brand

Cindy has used her social media celebrity status to foray into a career in fitness.

The influencer created Prado Program, which promotes all things health-related. The service provides delectable meal prep ideas that have nutritious value and convenience.

She shares healthy recipes and workout ideas as the influencer documents everything from food to fitness.

For example, Cindy posted a glute circuit with simple instructions that anyone could follow.

The post included the name of the exercise, the number of repetitions, and the number of sets.