Cindy Prado is rocking a bikini on the beach as she strikes a pose in beautiful Bali. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado served tropical realness in a gorgeous white bikini look on the stunning beaches of Bali.

For those who didn’t know, Cindy has been modeling and influencing for several years. She has become known for her unique style and positive attitude, reflected in her latest share.

Her caption wisely stated, “The world is your oyster.”

She has typically posted in bikinis and lingerie, proudly showing off her curves.

In fact, her Instagram page is full of photos of her in revealing outfits and shots of her travels around the world. Cindy’s latest post was no exception as she shared a look at her trip to Indonesia.

Cindy sported a natural look with her long, light brown hair blowing in the wind.

Cindy Prado shows bikini body curves in Bali

Cindy opened the carousel strong, standing on a pebbly beach with fishing boats in the background.

She wore a white string bikini and a draping floral necklace in the style of a lei. She paired the top with a tiny pair of string bikini bottoms and wrapped her hips in a netted material. Cindy raised one hand to her face, revealing a gold Cartier bracelet.

The second picture was also breathtaking as the stunning model arched her back on a wooden chair, using only the set’s edge for her pose. Cindy threw back her head and extended one leg as she worked her angles and showed her modeling skills.

A swipe right featured Cindy with her back arched as she closed her eyes and allowed the skin to touch her face.

The carousel finished with a full-body shot that was magnificent.

The model has joined a fleet of Instagram influencers, including Alexa Collins and Georgina Mazzeo, who have represented fast-fashion lines like Fashion Nova.

However, Cindy has diversified her portfolio with a self-titled fitness program, aptly titled Prado Program.

Cindy Prado’s Prado Program

Cindy Prado wants to help fans get the killer physique that made her famous with the Prado Program.

Cindy has offered meal plans for followers with detailed recipes that are healthy and delicious.

Cindy has also treated her fans to workout routines and circuits that train the glutes.

A recent post caption read, “No Gym? No weights? No excuses! We’ve got you covered.”

She also posts motivational quotes to inspire the masses.

Cindy has shown that she isn’t just a pretty face but a skilled businesswoman.