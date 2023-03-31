Cindy Prado enjoyed a family vacation in the picturesque Bahamas.

The stunning model looked sensational in a fashionable bikini at her first stop in the Bimini district of the island.

In the first snap, she posed with one hand on the back of her head with her knees in the sand as she gazed into the camera.

She gave a view of the dream vacation with a stunning beach and clear blue water as a backdrop.

Cindy looked into the distance in the second snap, and her toned physique looked sensational in the bikini.

In the photo dump, the social media star shared several snaps from her luxury vacation with her family.

Cindy wore a stylish bikini that fans could get their hands on for a beach day.

Cindy Prado stuns in a Heart of Sun bikini

In the caption of the photos, she gave a shout-out to Virgin Voyages, which provides a luxury cruise experience in many destinations, including Europe, the Caribbean, and South Pacific.

“Photo dump from my amazing family vacay with @virginvoyages . First photo was taken at our stop in Bimini – the beach was incredible! #virginvoyages #family #ad #vacation.”

Cindy put on the Catalina bikini top from Heart of Sun, which features a halter neck design but can be worn in multiway. It also has an 18k gold plated charm detail for a luxurious swimsuit look.

It comes in the Violeta color with adjustable cups and retails for $84 dollars.

She added the Chica mini skirt from the brand; it’s made with crochet fabric and features pearl details on the tie front and retails for $82.

Cindy Prado glows in Luli Fama Swimwear

Cindy looked stunning in a promotional photoshoot for Luli Fama Swimwear.

Luli Fama is a Latin-owned women’s swimwear line that aims to make women feel confident and sexy in their fashionable swimwear.

The company has its own production team in Colombia, where they handcraft their swimsuits with European fabric.

The stunning fitness model shared a series of photos in their yellow bikini set.

She is pictured wearing the Sequins Triangle Top in Neon Yellow, which retails for $114, and the Sequins Multi Strap Brazilian Bottom, which sells for $120.

Cindy gave several stunning poses, flashing a huge smile in the second snap while giving a view of the back of the bikini.

In the fourth photo, the model gazed into the camera with one hand on the back of her neck.

In the final slide, she gave a closer view of the stylish bikini with the sun giving her the perfect lighting for the sizzling photoshoot.