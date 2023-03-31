Social media influencer Cindy Prado was a vision in white for one of her latest shares online.

The stunning blonde regularly shares high-fashion looks with her fans and followers online and has built a solid fanbase thanks to her killer content.

Cindy’s share comes hot on the heels of another post that delivered a glimpse at a recent trip, which came courtesy of Virgin Voyages.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Cindy took to her Instagram with a video compilation documenting her trip. Cindy was surrounded by her close friends and family for the voyage and noted her gratitude for being able to create “beautiful memories” with her loved ones.

Following such a magical trip, some may find it tough to get back into the swing of regular content. That clearly hasn’t been the case for Cindy.

In fact, the Instagram model wasted no time in getting back to her usual content and shared an all-white look as she sent out “soft girl” energy.

Over on her Instagram, Cindy shared a carousel post consisting of seven separate shots in partnership with fashion retailer Jessica Bara.

In the first snap, Cindy let her feminine energy do the talking as she posed side-on to the camera in an angelic white minidress.

The lacy number featured a cupped and fitted bodice, and the asymmetrical hemline grazed the top of Cindy’s thighs and lifted to a shorter length up near her hips.

Cindy completed the look with a pair of strappy white heeled sandals and a matching white purse.

Her makeup was full-glam without being over the top, as her natural beauty was highlighted by a rosy pink lipstick, and her luscious hair was styled in soft waves that flowed freely down her back.

The next shot in the upload delivered a full look at the delicate and sultry ensemble.

Down the center of the dress’ bodice, snaps were placed, providing a peek at Cindy’s perfectly bronzed skin.

The remaining snaps included more angles of the gorgeous dress that looks as though it could have been custom-made to fit Cindy’s fit frame.

She captioned the post, “Soft girl look 💕 from @jessicabara___ #fashion #ad.”

Cindy continues to promote stunning dresses in a partnership with Jessica Bara

Cindy’s “soft girl look” isn’t the first time she’s dressed up and looked phenomenal in an outfit provided by Jessica Bara.

The boutique, formerly known as Reve Boutique, boasts a vast array of clothing options, and according to their website, they’re “your personal celebrity stylists.”

Their collections include everything from evening gowns all the way to the perfect heel.

Cindy has been a continuous supporter of the retailer and regularly advertises for the New Jersey merchant while looking amazing in their clothing.

In a post from early February, Cindy shared yet another carousel post with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram as she modeled a strapless gown covered in crystals. She accessorized the stunning look with bold earrings and a matching mini-purse.

Then, in another post just three weeks ago, Cindy modeled the brand again. For this post, Cindy donned a daring black strapless number with a plunging neckline and matching gloves.

She tied her hair back for the look as she leaned against a sculpture.

“Playin’ for keeps 🖤 dress is @jessicabara___ #ad,” she captioned the post.