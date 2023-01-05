Cindy Prado showed off her bikini body while hanging out on the beach in Miami. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado clearly didn’t spend her Christmas holidays stuffing her face with pie and bonbons and wanted her followers to know she’s been keeping up with her sensational figure all month.

The fitness influencer, who boasts an incredible 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone, gave her followers a belated Christmas present in the form of stunning bikini pictures that sent temperatures soaring on the beach in Miami.

Cindy stood next to a bright pink building on the beach, looking as if she was ready to sit in a hammock and sip on a Mai Tai while she stared at the camera with a sultry pout.

She wore a pastel-colored string bikini that featured white, orange, pink, and turquoise, emphasizing her golden glow. The bottoms featured strings on the side that were pulled up around her hips to accentuate her hourglass shape, and her top matched with a simple string design.

She accessorized with a hot pink purse and a few delicate gold bangles on her wrists.

Cindy linked to one of her favorite swimwear brands Hello Molly so her followers could get their hands on the exquisite pieces.

She wore the Laguna Breeze Swim Bottom Print, which costs $29.95 on the Hello Molly website, and the matching top is the Laguna Breeze Swim Top for $35.95.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado stunned in a Hello Molly string bikini on a beach in Miami

Just two weeks ago, Cindy shared a video from the same photoshoot where she was seen walking up to the pink building and looking into the distance with an intense gaze.

Her honey-blonde hair blew behind her in the breeze as she showed off her Hello Molly bikini, and she had a little fun at the end when she blew a kiss at the camera.

She captioned the video, “Miami in December is a treat 🍬 wearing @hellomollyswim #hellomolly #ad.”

Cindy endorsed Fabletics in black leggings and a matching sports bra

Cindy, the creator of the Prado Program, is clearly into fitness and keeping her body healthy, so she needs the best activewear during her workouts.

The fitness influencer recently showed off her incredibly flat abs in a black hoodie, tight black leggings, and a matching sports bra as she advertised Fabletics, an activewear brand founded by Kate Hudson.

She had her hoodie pulled over her shoulders to show off her toned figure, making a few fun faces that included sticking out her tongue and giving a peace sign.

She wore a pair of headphones to show she was on her way to the gym and carried a black tote bag. She added a pair of black New Balance sneakers to ensure she stayed on trend.

Though she didn’t reveal exactly which Fabletics items she was wearing, a popular pair of black leggings on the website are the Trinity Motion365® High-Waisted Legging which retails for $89.95.

They included a small pocket in the back for storing your phone and “moisture-wicking fabric and chafe-free seaming.”

A matching sports bra is available called the Trinity High Impact Sports Bra; it also features a pocket for your phone and goes for $74.95.