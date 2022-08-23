Cindy Prado says hello in sheer underwear

Cindy Prado close up. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is stunning in sheer underwear as she says a quick hello.

The model and 2022 Miami Swim Week face delighted her Instagram followers this week with a sultry set of photos from Miami, Florida, where she shouted out a well-known brand and likely earned herself some cash.

Cindy shared two shots for her fans as she posed in daylight, from a bedroom, and in a slightly old-fashioned-looking underwear set.

Showing off her curvy hips, long legs, and toned abs, the blonde beauty sizzled as she modeled a mint green sheer bra, also going frilly with a full pair of briefs that drew attention to her waistline.

Cindy posed holding a magazine and with one arm up to a large glass wall panel, also wearing her blonde locks down as she knocked the camera dead. A swipe right showed the bikini bombshell in front of a mirror and shot from behind as she sent the camera a gaze via the reflection and showcased her curves from a different angle.

In a caption, Cindy wrote, “Oh hi,” then tagged Lounge Underwear.

One thing is for sure — Cindy is on the move.

Just yesterday, she updated with a gorgeous maxi skirt and matching bikini top look while posing poolside and overlooking gorgeous cliff and ocean views.

She tagged herself in Greece, saying, “Imagine this was the view from your hotel room.”

Cindy Prado has been modeling since she was 15

Cindy, who is now also CEO of her own Prado Program fitness brand, was profiled by Naluda this year, where she detailed her Cuban-American upbringing in Miami.

“When I was 15 I dabbled in some modeling but it wasn’t until I graduated high school that I started to try to take it seriously. As I mentioned earlier, it didn’t work out the way I planned so I took matters into my own hands and paved my own way into the industry by self-shooting and self-submitting myself to big brands around the world,” she revealed.

Cindy is also signed to Celcius energy drinks and is represented by Elite Miami.

Cindy Prado says modeling has its downsides

Getting candid about the downsides of the industry she’s in, Cindy added, “Unfortunately the world isn’t always a very nice place. With the job comes mean negative comments, often on the internet.”

Cindy is followed by Jessie James Decker and walked for the singer’s Kittenish brand at this year’s Miami Swim Week.