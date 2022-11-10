Cindy Prado spends time eating brunch. @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado lives an exciting and fulfilling life filled with travel, fitness, social outings, modeling, and more.

The beauty mainly goes back-and-forth between Miami and Los Angeles, but she also travels to international locations all the time.

No matter where she’s spending the day, she tends to snap gorgeous pictures and videos to share with her fans and followers.

In the bulk of her content, she is always wearing outfits, bikinis, or lingerie that perfectly suits her physique.

Cindy shared a selfie on her Instagram Story wearing a shiny swimsuit that showed off her figure in the best possible way.

Not long before that, she posted a series of photos highlighting her time spent in London while wearing Fashion Nova pieces.

Cindy Prado is stunning in gold

Cindy shared a mirror selfie wearing a gold bikini, and she looked like a total showstopper. The bikini left little to the imagination as it only covered a few small areas.

Her flat stomach, curvy hips, toned arms, and sleek thighs were easy to see. She accessorized with a simple gold bracelet around one wrist that similarly matched the straps of her bikini bottoms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cindy Prado takes a sultry mirror selfie in a bikini. @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy wore her long brown hair parted down the middle in a messy hairstyle. She had a caption that said, “Good morning world” with a timestamp at 7:58 am.

Cindy Prado rocks Fashion Nova in London

Cindy shared some photos wearing Fashion Nova pieces while vacationing in London. She wore a pair of low-rise gray slacks that didn’t require a belt. The slacks appeared to be on the looser side, not hugging her curves in an excessive way.

She wore a matching gray blazer that had long sleeves covering her arms from her shoulders to the tops of her hands. Underneath the blazer, she wore a black turtleneck crop top that was high enough to hide her chest, but short enough to show off her belly.

She accessorized with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, a small black purse over her shoulder, and a ring on her pointer finger. Cindy wore her hair parted to the side in smooth curls on both sides of her face.

On her feet, Cindy wore a pair of black boots that appeared to have platform heels. She added a caption that said, “Wearing @fashionnova – London is so far my favorite big city! Where shall I go to next?” The traveling fashionista has the freedom and ability to go wherever she wants!