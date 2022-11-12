Cindy Prado answered fitness questions from fans. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Model Cindy Prado shared her health and fitness tips with fans as they asked questions about her fitness program.

To answer a fan’s question, she donned some tight activewear and showed off her washboard stomach.

She wore black and gray ombre effect leggings that hugged her curves perfectly.

Alongside the leggings, the stunning model wore a black sports bra and a cropped black bomber jacket, showing off her incredibly toned midriff.

Her long blonde locks were kept away from her face by a black headband and she posed with AirPods in her ears as she gazed into the camera.

She donned some subtle makeup for the snap shared to social media, wearing some brown eyeshadow, some mascara, and a nude lip.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

She shared the snap via Instagram Story, where her fans could interact and send her questions to answer as part of a health and fitness Q&A session.

A fan, curious about how Cindy keeps her incredible figure in shape, asked, “How many days per week do you workout? How long do your workouts last?”

Cindy graciously responded by writing, “I try to workout 4 days a week for 1 hour. However my rest days are always active. For example, shooting at the beach, walks, dance classes, etc.”

Cindy Prado works out for The Prado Program

Fitness queen Cindy has launched her own fitness program, The Prado Program, a monthly nutrition and workout plan for $49.99, which is tailored around clients the provide them with a custom experience to help them gain a body transformation.

She took to her socials to promote the program in an attempt to convince fans that they could get started on transforming their bodies now instead of waiting until January 2023.

The 30-year-old fitness fanatic posted a slick montage that showed her dressed in a black bra and ombre leggings as she began a workout to get her sweat on.

The video montage showed Cindy donning a pair of weightlifting gloves as she got to work squatting with a weighted barbell and using a pair of dumbbells to curl and lunge.

At various points in the clip, her long blonde tresses could be seen flying through the air as she whipped up a wind frenzy on a bike, giving her body a full workout.

She slammed a pair of battle ropes into the ground to workout her arms, and she could also be seen working out her glutes as she created resistance by wearing a band around her knees.

Cindy’s body looked incredible as the insanely fit model smashed through the workout, showing how she keeps herself in such amazing shape.

The beauty was glistening with sweat by the end of the clip as she completed her fitness session.

Fans were impressed by her active efforts, showing their appreciation with comments and lots of emojis.

One follower expressed his delight by saying, “My mouth was open and unable to close during the entire presentation, phenomenal work and dedication to your craft Cindy 😍🔥🔥🔥👏,” while another was truly motivated by the clip, writing, “That’s motivation, WOW!!! 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️😍.”

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado sizzles in sheer catsuit for Fashion Nova

Cindy posted a throwback from her time in Paris recently, to promote the clothing brand Fashion Nova.

She turned plenty of heads as she stepped out in a sheer catsuit and used the Paris streets as her own personal runway.

Posting to her 2.7 million followers, she rocked the see-through nude outfit with a black blazer and leather cap.

The sheer fabric featured black contrast trim on the chest and an opaque black panel on the bottom, which formed to create the illusion of underwear.

Black trim ran down the legs and disappeared into the black patent ankle boots she wore on her feet.

Her enviable figure looked incredible in the curve-hugging attire, and all of those hours the model puts in at the gym could be seen as she rocked the one-piece.

Cindy asked fans, “Would you wear this @fashionnova outfit?! I wore it during Paris Fashion Week and it was a hit 😎.”