In the ever-evolving world of fashion and social media, model Cindy Prado has continued making waves with her creative and daring style choices that leave her followers wanting more.

The renowned Cuban-American influencer once again caught the hearts of millions with her latest Instagram post, shared on her IG Stories with her 2.7 million followers.

The shots showed Cindy showcasing her bronzed beauty in a stunning white bikini by Luli Fama.

Luckily for fans, Cindy spilled the tea about where they could purchase the stylish swimsuit.

The Miami-born fashion queen has been the epitome of glamour throughout her career, and in her recent post, she took this up a notch.

Simultaneously, she promoted sales for the highly-coveted swimwear brand, also represented by model Josie Canseco.

Cindy Prado strikes a pose in Luli Fama swimsuit as brand ambassador

Cindy was a vision serving warm-weather perfection with bronzed skin and a toned figure.

She wore a bikini from the Golden Luli collection, including the Luli Fama Minimal Balconette Top, a metallic balconette top with spaghetti straps, and a supportive style. The top retails for $108 on the Luli Fama site.

Cindy paired the top with the Luli Fama Moderate Ring Side Bottom, featuring a ring-side bottom and a $108 price tag.

Cindy Prado is glowing with Luli Fama promotion. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

She posed against a neutral backdrop, giving the swimsuit center stage.

The post’s purpose was to promote Luli Fama, a Miami-based fashion house for swimwear that was founded 20 years ago in 2003. Since the brand’s inception, the company has become immensely popular with influencers and consumers. Luli Fama has captured the harmonious balance between trendy and comfortable with vibrant colors and attention-grabbing patterns.

From her beachy, blonde waves to her beautiful smile, Cindy was perfect for Luli Fama.

As Cindy fans know, she is more than a pretty face — she also has business sense.

Cindy Prado’s Prado Program glute workout

Cindy launched her Prado Program in 2022 as an app and subscription service with meal plans, grocery lists, and access to a tight-knit fitness community.

On an Instagram page for Prado Program, Cindy shares helpful hints and colorful graphics.

She has also posted a lot of workout circuits, including a recent one focused on the glutes.

Cindy started with a weighted hip thrust with ten reps and four sets.

Next, she did a cable deadlift with ten reps for three sets.

The third exercise involved kettlebell swings with 15 reps and three sets.

The final workouts included leg extensions for 12 reps and three sets and leg presses for ten reps and three sets.