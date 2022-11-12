Cindy Prado showed off her athleticism in tight-fitting spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comMJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado was stunning as she exercised in body-hugging spandex.

The black spandex pants perfectly hugged the model’s body and complemented her toned features. She paired the pants with a black bra, which allowed the camera to capture her toned abs.

Cindy accessorized with a gold chain necklace and earrings. She proved that one can practice rigorous exercise with elegance, with French manicured nails.

The fitness model wore her blonde hair down, and let the long locks flow over her shoulders through her fitness routine. Her makeup was lovely with subtle eyeliner, pink lips, and rosy cheeks.

Cindy wore black fingerless gloves that gave her outfit an extra edge, and she completed the look with tennis shoes and white socks.

The social media star showed off her impressive athletic skills as she lifted weight and lunged. Her overall look was beautiful, strong, and powerful.

Cindy Prado collaborates with Cerebral

Cindy promoted Cerebral with a series of shots that showed her living life to the fullest followed by an explanation of how she uses Cerebral to make her mental health her top priority.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The short clips included her exercising, practicing yoga, dancing, eating, jumping into water, and enjoying nature.

Cindy looked incredible as she talked about Cerebral in a black sweater with large cutouts in the shoulders. She paired the black sweater with black jeans and her hair and makeup were perfect as always.

The model included in her caption, “You can’t enjoy the good things life has to offer without prioritizing your mental health above everything else.”

The post received over 8,000 likes.

London is Cindy Prado’s favorite city

Cindy posted a stunning series of photos in London, with a beautiful background and a gorgeous outfit.

The model wore a black crop top that showed off her incredibly fit tummy. She paired the top with khaki suit pants and a matching jacket, which cropped shorter than the black crop top.

Her blonde hair curled beautifully down her back and she wore dark sunglasses to protect her eyes. She wore platform close-toed and polishable black shoes that gave her more height.

Cindy looked both powerful and beautiful in her attire and especially ready to take on the city of London.

Cindy included in her caption, “London is so far my favorite big city! Where shall I go to next?”