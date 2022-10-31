Cindy Prado looked stunning on her day out in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado looked gorgeous on her day out in Paris. She was seen enjoying herself in her monochromatic outfit.

She walked around the city of love, looking happy as ever and wearing a black mesh body suit that hugged the model’s every curve.

The catsuit featured opaque material along the bust and inner thigh and sported a halter neck and a peephole along the bust.

She paired the outfit with a puffer jacket cut off right at the waist. To keep the outfit sporty, she wore black and white sneakers that helped with a long walk.

The social media influencer accessorized the outfit with rectangular black sunglasses. Fans did not get a good view of her makeup except for her nude lipstick.

For her hair, she wore it down in light waves that she let cascade off her shoulders.

While on Instagram, she admitted that walking was one of her favorite activities in Paris.

She explained, “There are days where I have walked for 3 hours without even realizing it! Gives you a nice workout, some fresh air, and some culture all at once.”

Cindy Prado takes Fashion Nova to Paris

One thing about Cindy is she will get her work done, rain or shine. As the brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, she was seen wearing her all-black outfit for a photoshoot while stuck in a storm.

She was in the rain, holding a black umbrella in front of the Eiffel Tower. Cindy had on a body suit that had large cut-outs all through the torso. The outfit included fitted leather pants that complimented the model’s figure.

She coordinated the pants with a long matching leather jacket to complete the chic look. The accessories were kept simple with a black bag and gold hoop earrings.

For her hair, she lightly curled it so it could frame her face perfectly.

Cindy Prado is loving her time in Paris

Cindy Prado has been having a blast showing off her Parisian looks. The model was seen last week looking like she stepped off of a runway. She wore a black sports bra that showed off her tiny waist. She paired it with a black leather skirt that had a crossover detail along the hem.

Over her outfit, she wore an oversized leather jacket, and she added black stockings to combat the cold fall air.

For her shoes, she wore over-the-knee suede boots. She kept her accessories simple with a rhinestone bag, black sunglasses, and a belt around her neck.