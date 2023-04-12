Cindy Prado showed that gold was her color and luxury was her energy, with the beautiful Miami native striking a pose to promote sales.

To start her Wednesday, Cindy brought elegant energy to one of her longtime collaborators, Jessica Bara, for a delightful campaign.

The company, formerly called Reve Boutique, underwent a name change, with Cindy leading the path of recognition. Cindy has been an ambassador for the company, alongside The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and Leyla Milani.

A quick trip to Cindy’s IG shows her aesthetic is all about sunshine and the color gold.

Cindy’s latest share was no exception, with the model working her angles.

The eight-part post highlighted Cindy’s modeling prowess and magnified the detailing of her fabulous gown.

Cindy Prado glows and glitters in a Jessica Bara gown

The first picture saw Cindy with her hands on her hips and her back facing the camera. She stood in a marble-decorated foyer, appearing extravagant.

Cindy looked incredible while wearing the Jessica Bara Amra Crystal Fringe Long Sleeve Mini Dress, paired with strappy gold stilettos. The dress was dripping in rhinestone and chain detailing, with mesh lining.

Crystals decorated the bodice, cascading to the hem and adding a feminine touch to the glamorous piece.

A swipe right featured Cindy facing the camera, and using the art as a prop. Cindy posed, smiled, and moved her arms to highlight the design’s features.

And those interested in the gown are in luck. Fans can purchase the dazzling Jessica Bara ensemble, retailing for $419 on the website.

As Cindy revealed in her caption, the Jessica Bara gown was a gold version of her New Year’s Eve dress.

Cindy’s caption read, “The same dress I wore for NYE now in gold 🤩✨ Such a great statement piece to have in your closet. From @jessicabara___ ⭐️ #ad #fashion.”

One of Cindy’s best qualities is her versatility as a model.

Cindy Prado promotes Fashion Nova

Cindy has the unique ability to make all garments look pricy. Although Fashion Nova, a fast fashion retailer, specializes in affordability and cheap fabric, Cindy adds an extra edge to clothing made by the brand.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Fashion Nova frequently works with the stunning Cuban-American influencer.

Cindy pranced on the beach, rocking the Fashion Nova Poolside Goddess 1 Piece Swimsuit in Pink/combo, retailing for $8.99.

The garment includes vibrant coloring, a cutout under the bodice, and high-cut bottoms.

Cindy’s caption read, “When you can’t decide between a one piece and a bikini @FashionNova #fashionnovapartner #ad.”

Whether she’s dressed in affordable clothes or designer duds, Cindy always dresses to perfection.