Cindy Prado looked as gorgeous as ever as she showed off her new sweatpants in an Instagram story this week.

The model and influencer wore a black sweatsuit by the fashion brand Jaxxon. She slung the sweatshirt around her shoulders and wore a tiny white bralette, showing off her toned stomach and enviable abs.

Her long blonde hair was worn loose and flowing and she gave off an effortless vibe, although she still looked flawless!

The 29-year-old shared the video and told her 2.7 million followers, “I’m like the biggest fan of oversized sweatpants, cause like, look how good they fit!” and went on to say they were made from the softest material ever.

Cindy captioned her story “Love it!!” and tagged the Jaxxon account to say thanks.

Cindy is a fitness influencer and even has her own workout method called Prado Program, so she’s sure to be in the know about good workout wear!

Cindy Prado shows off her abs for Fabletics

Cindy also debuted another sporty look this week, as she showed off her new activewear for Fabletics.

Taking a series of photos on a Miami street, Cindy wore an all-black outfit, including leggings, a sports bra, and a sweatshirt by the brand.

In an interesting styling hack, she slung the sweatshirt half on and half off but managed to make it work.

The style of the outfit showed off her signature abs that she is known for.

She accessorized her athletic look with some black headphones, a Marc Jacobs tote bag, and some New Balance sneakers.

In the caption for the photo set, Cindy wrote, “When in doubt I wear @fabletics 😎 #fableticspartner #ad.”

Cindy Prado gets her New Year glow with Dripping Gold

Another brand that Cindy often works with is the self-tan company, Dripping Gold.

She informed her followers it was their last chance to get their hands on the Dripping Gold Radiant Glow Gift Set in the sale.

Cindy posed for photos holding the gift box and showed off the four products inside including a cream blush stick and an exfoliating face mask.

She urged her fans to make a purchase and wrote in the caption, “I tried the Radiant Glow Luxury Set which is bursting with gorgeous products including the Moisture Lock Hydrating Mask and But First, Base HD Skin Illuminating Booster 🙌🏻.”

Cindy enhanced her advert further by wearing a sparkling gold bikini top that showed off her own gorgeous, glowing skin.

Her promo must have worked as the gift set is now sold out online!